LIVE: President Trump Responds to Joe Biden’s State of The Union Lies With Play-By-Play Rebuttal – “Crooked Joe is Making His Way into The Chamber… REALLY LATE, VERY DISRESPECTFUL”

by

Joe Biden is delivering his State of the Union Speech tonight before Congress, and President Donald J. Trump is going to destroy him with a live play-by-play response.

Trump announced last night that he “will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!). We”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump released a fiery prebuttal to Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address earlier today.

He ripped the “most popular President in US history, accurately saying, “Joe Biden is on the run from his record and lying like crazy to try and escape responsibility for the horrific devastation he and his party have created. All the while they continue the very policies that are causing this horror show to go. We cannot take it any longer as a country.”

Watch:

Watch Crooked Joe’s State of The Union Address here.

There has not been much hype by the mainstream lapdog media about Biden’s upcoming speech for some reason.

They can only push their lies so much before absolutely everyone turns them off.

Actor James Woods best described what to expect from tonight’s speech.


Trump sent another Truth Social post this evening outlining what Biden’s first statement tonight should be. Of course, he will probably lie and decry “MAGA Republicans” as a “threat to Democracy.”

TRUMP: The first statement that Crooked Joe Biden should make tonight when addressing the Nation is that he will immediately terminate the Witch Hunt against his Political Opponent, ME. Prosecutors and Judges have teamed up as though we were a third world nation!

Trump further teased the “exciting evening” tonight:

Trump’s response incoming…

Side by side play by play via RSBN:

