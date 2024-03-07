JUST IN: President Trump to do Another Play-by-Play of State of The Union on Thursday Night to Correct Biden on “The Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys”

Back due to popular demand and “tremendous success – beating All Records” last year, President Trump is providing another play-by-play of Biden’s State of The Union Address tomorrow.

Biden will address a Joint Session of Congress at the United States Capitol tomorrow at 9 PM ET.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Trump’s response last year, where he slammed Joe Biden for allowing “millions and millions of illegal aliens from 160 different countries” to storm across our southern border and drug cartels to make record profits off of human and drug trafficking and killing the American people. Trump also slammed Biden for weaponizing the Department of Justice, outlawing free speech, killing American jobs and energy, and being “the most corrupt president in American history.”

It’s only gotten worse since.

Meanwhile, braindead Joe Biden was busy accidentally leaking his script to his Twitter page next to half-eaten cookies. Biden’s notes even included instructions for him to “PAUSE.” What an idiot!

Trump announced the news of his play-by-play response on Truth Social Wednesday afternoon:

Trump: I am pleased to inform you that tomorrow night we will be doing a LIVE, Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address. I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!). We did this once before to tremendous success – Beating All Records. It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!

With Nikki Haley’s departure from the GOP presidential primary this morning and Trump’s sweeping victories in yesterday’s Super Tuesday matchups, we are slated for a 2020 rematch between Trump and Biden.

Joe Biden, the “most popular president in US history,” according to the Democrats and Fake News pundits, was the first incumbent to lose a primary race in more than four decades, losing the American Samoa Democrat primary to unknown entrepreneur Jason Palmer.

The Democrats better break out those fake voters and mail-in ballots and voting machine failures this November — AGAIN!

Trump also called on Joe Biden to debate the issues with him “ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!”

Trump continued, “The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD).”

This is even after the rigged 2020 debate, where Trump spent more time debating with former Fox News anchor and 2020 debate moderator Chris Wallace than he did with Joe Biden. Wallace was so bad in his tag-team with Joe Biden against President Trump that a petition was started to boycott the shamelessly biased FOX host.

After the last three years of Joe Biden destroying our country at a historic rate and his clear cognitive inability, there is nothing that can make him look like a more qualified candidate than Donald Trump, or anybody for that matter.

No matter what, it’s going to look something like this:

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on Biden’s State of The Union, Trump’s play-by-play, and the 2024 general election debates!