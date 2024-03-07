“The Man Behind the Mask in Tonight’s SOTU Charade Is This Angry Foul Creature” – James Woods Unloads on ‘Forked Tongue” Joe Biden in Runup to Tonight’s Speech

by

Actor James Woods unloaded on Joe Biden in the runup to tonight’s SOTU speech.

There is no one like James Woods who can put into words what we all are feeling.

The man behind the mask in tonight’s State of the Union charade is this angry foul creature below.

He will dodge all responsibility for the border catastrophe that is solely his doing. He will ignore the inflation crippling American families. He will blame the gang violence destroying America’s cities on the fictitious “white supremacy” of heartland Americans.

And he will do it all with the same forked tongue he has used to slither through half a century of politics, corruption, and lies.

He is the worst person ever ensconced in the Oval Office.

Preach it, James. Preach!

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

