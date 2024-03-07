Trump Releases Fiery Prebuttal to Joe Biden’s State of the Union (VIDEO)

President Trump on Thursday released a prebuttal to Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

Biden Thursday evening will deliver his third State of the Union Address where he is expected to push for a higher corporate tax rate.

State of the Union prep. Get ready, folks. pic.twitter.com/fbKfLiI1FQ — President Biden (@POTUS) March 5, 2024

“The proposals Biden is pushing for include a higher corporate tax rate of 28 percent and a corporate minimum tax of 21 percent, according to the White House.” – Agence France Presse reported.

Fencing returned to the US Capitol to protect Biden during his SOTU address.

The most popular president in US history needs to be protected by fencing at the Capitol.

Apparently fences work around the Capitol but not at the Southern border pic.twitter.com/aBvr1324YH — William Wolfe (@William_E_Wolfe) March 7, 2024

President Trump ripped Joe Biden on Thursday in a fiery prebuttal to Biden’s SOTU speech.

“Joe Biden is on the run from his record and lying like crazy to try and escape responsibility for the horrific devastation he and his party have created. All the while they continue the very policies that are causing this horror show to go. We cannot take it any longer as a country,” Trump said.

Trump outlined his successful border policies including Title 42 ‘Remain in Mexico,’ rapid deportations and more.

President Trump said Biden and radical Democrats dismantled all of his border policies.

“Biden has aided and abetted the importation of millions and millions of illegal alien migrants and resettled them into your communities,” Trump said.

“It’s time to tell Crooked Joe Biden, ‘You’re Fired!'” Trump said.

WATCH: