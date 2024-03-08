LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Joe Biden’s SOTU Tonight at 9 PM ET – Wants to Promote “Freedom” Theme as He Works to Lock Up Trump and Persecute Trump Supporters

The State of the Union is Chaos.

Joe Biden is delivering his State of the Union Speech tonight before Congress.

There has not been much hype by the mainstream lapdog media about Biden’s upcoming speech for some reason.

They can only push their lies so much before absolutely everyone turns them off.

Actor James Woods best described what to expect from tonight’s speech.

The man behind the mask in tonight's State of the Union charade is this angry foul creature below. He will dodge all responsibility for the border catastrophe that is solely his doing. He will ignore the inflation crippling American families. He will blame the gang violence… pic.twitter.com/TLvb6zt11c — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 7, 2024

Joe Biden is expected to announce a higher corporate tax for already stressed American business owners.

And, according to reports, Joe Biden want to make “freedom” a central part to his campaign — as his administration works to put President Donald Trump in jail!

Biden has also arrested over 1,200 Americans over the January 6, 2021, Capitol protests. The Biden regime has destroyed thousands of lives in the process. over 80% of those arrested did nothing more than enter the US Capitol or stand outside the US Capitol that day.

Biden also has worked tirelessly to strip the freedom of speech for millions of Americans.

Tonight is going to be a hard pill to swallow.

Here is the live stream video.