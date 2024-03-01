Judge Engoron CAUGHT CREEPING on GIRLS with NO UNDERWEAR ON?! | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

STORY 1: BREAKING: O’Keefe Media Group Confronts Total Creep New York Judge Arthur Engoron After Sources Tell Him Engoron Frequently Goes to Gym and is “Creeping Girls Out” – Engoron Wears Revealing Sweatpants and No Underwear? (VIDEO)

STORY 2: New York AG Letitia James Files Lawsuit Against Worlds Largest Beef Producer for ‘Misleading Public’ About its Impact on Climate

STORY 3: Fireworks Erupt After Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears Refers to Transgender State Senator as ‘Sir’

STORY 4: BREAKING: MCCONNELL TO STEP DOWN AS REPUBLICAN SENATE LEADER

STORY 5: Social Media Users Obliterate the FBI After It Uses Two WHITE Female Models to Boast They’re Combatting Looting by Organized Gangs

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.