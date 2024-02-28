BREAKING: O’Keefe Media Group Confronts Total Creep New York Judge Arthur Engoron After Sources Tell Him Engoron Frequently Goes to Gym and is “Creeping Girls Out” – Engoron Wears Revealing Sweatpants and No Underwear? (VIDEO)

James O’Keefe on Wednesday released footage from an encounter with creepy New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who recently hit President Donald Trump with a massive $355 million judgment for his honest business practices and job creation in the state of New York.

O’Keefe received tips from others who had seen Engoron at the Equinox Gym in Long Island and decided to follow up.

One source sent him a video of Engoron checking a woman out and appearing to flirt with her. The message says he’s often “creeping girls out” and “does this every visit.” In the video below, one woman is seen putting her hand up to gesture “back off.”

Engoron was in the gym wearing a creepy muscle shirt and revealing loose sweatpants. He should probably put on some underwear…

far left Judge Arthur Engoron fleeced $355 million from President Trump for taking out loans in New York State and paying them back on time and with interest. The charges were brought against Trump by crazed New York State Attorney General Letitia James. There were no victims in the so-called crime. The banks did their due diligence before they loaned Donald Trump the money and testified they would gladly do it again.

The non-jury Soviet-style show trial played out in court for eleven weeks. Judge Engoron delayed the verdict to mid-February after he demanded information about possible perjury by Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg at the eleventh hour.

Judge Engoron called Trump’s loan agreements a crime and ruled that President Donald Trump owed the state $355 million. Billionaire investor and Shark Tank personality Kevin O’Leary recently chimed in on this ruling in an exclusive interview with The Gateway Pundit, calling it “an attack on the 11th sector of the S&P 500 and an attack on every entrepreneur in America,” adding, “That’s 100% what it is; It’s 100% Wrong. But that’s not all. As Volokh Conspiracy reported, Engoron also put a Clinton-appointed judge in control of Trump’s business empire in New York State: Judge Engoron also appointed retired U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones to continue in her role as an “independent monitor” of the Trump business empire but expanded her authority to review financial disclosures before they are submitted to third parties. Judge Jones can hire an independent director of compliance, and she has the authority to compel Trump to sell some or even all of his businesses down the road. This is all punishment for Trump allegedly committing fraud by falsely in inflating and deflating the value of his real estate assets to pay lower state taxes and to receive more favorable loans from banks. The $355 million judgment PLUS daily interest has swelled to $464 million. This is the definition of tyranny. New York state stole President Trump’s company from him because they don’t like his politics and psychopath Letitia James has been taunting Trump by posting a daily calculator of compounding interest on the judgment. The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that President Trump will post a $100 million bond and ask for a stay of the $464 million judgment in Letitia James’ Soviet-style NYC fraud trial as he appeals the corrupt ruling. Judge Arthur Engoron, a committed Democrat, has ruled repeatedly against Trump in the three years he’s been presiding over James’ lawsuit. According to the AP, he’s forced Trump to sit for a deposition, held him in contempt, and fined him $110,000. According to reports, Judge Engoron has been married three times and has four children. But Arthur Engoron is no boy scout. He’s just a weirdo and a seemingly sexually deviant old man. Recently, Engeron came under scrutiny for posting half-naked photos of himself on an alumni newsletter he oversees. The peculiar “BonusTorsoPhoto” showcased a malnourished torso, presumed to be his own, and left many questioning the appropriateness of such content in a school alumni newsletter.

The newsletter presented a before-and-after pictorial of the same torso, ostensibly to display physical improvements over time. These images, intended to flaunt muscle gains, instead cast a shadow of doubt over the judge’s judgment. The Gateway Pundit also reported last week that the creepy pervert judge was caught by a defense attorney banging the secretary of opposing counsel during a previous case – a complete ethics violation. Apparently, O’Keefe Media Group found the old gym rat in his natural habitat: Tune into James O’Keefe’s live X space, where he will break down this new release until 6 pm ET.

When O’Keefe arrived at the gym, one member recognized him and said, “I love you. Can I take a selfie with you?” He then said, “I know why you’re here too… Absolutely 100%.”

O’Keefe approached Engoron, saying, “Huge fan, thank you for what you did.” Engoron laughs, and James says, “Man, that must have felt good. We gotta get these MAGA people out of NY state. Just thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Engoron was clearly flattered, saying “I’m strong” when James and him were discussing the hate he has received for Communist-style persecution against President Trump.

