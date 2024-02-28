New York AG Letitia James Files Lawsuit Against Worlds Largest Beef Producer for ‘Misleading Public’ About its Impact on Climate

New York Attorney General Letitia James is now seeking to punish the worlds largest producer of beef products.

A far-left judge recently ordered Trump to pay a $355 million judgment (which has now swelled to $464 million with interest) and banned Trump from doing business in New York for 3 years after Letitia James sought to destroy the former president.

James charged President Trump for taking out loans, paying them back with interest, and making money for himself and the banks. There were no victims in the case (except Trump) and the banks said they would gladly do business with billionaire Donald Trump again. A lawless judge in New York fined Trump the original $355 million for doing business in New York state.

Now she’s waging a war on meatpacking giant JBS USA Foods Co.

“The lawsuit filed in a New York state court in Manhattan seeks a $5,000 civil fine per violation of state business laws, and to recoup ill-gotten gains from false sustainability claims.” – Reuters reported.

“I’m suing @JBSFoodsUSA, the world’s largest beef producer, for misleading the public about its environmental impact,” Letitia James said on X. “The beef industry is one of the largest contributors to climate change, and JBS has falsely advertised its commitment to sustainability and endangered our planet.”

Letitia James absurdly claimed families are willing to pay more for food if their products are better for the environment.

“Families [are] willing to spend more of their hard-earned money on products from brands that are better for the environment,” James said in a statement. “JBS USA’s greenwashing exploits the pocketbooks of everyday Americans and the promise of a healthy planet for future generations.”

JBS greenwashed its environmental harms to drive sales and exploited hardworking families. Companies cannot deceive people about their impacts on our planet.https://t.co/tYM9DJ0VqC — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 28, 2024

