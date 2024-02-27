Fireworks Erupt After Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears Refers to Transgender State Senator as ‘Sir’

Fireworks erupted in the Virginia State Senate on Monday afternoon after Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears referred to transgender Senator Danica Roem as “sir” during floor deliberations.

The chamber was forced into recess twice over Democrat tantrums because Sears initially refused to apologize.

NEW: hearing @WinsomeSears referred to @pwcdanica on the @VASenate floor as “sir.” Chamber has gone into recess twice after reportedly “Sears refused to apologize.” “I’m not here to upset anyone, I’m here to do the job the ppl of VA have called me to do.” #VALeg pic.twitter.com/IyO8JaAQIG — BK (@BradKutner) February 26, 2024

“I understand Senator Roem is upset,” Sears said. “I’m not here to upset anyone. I’m here to do the job the people of Virginia have called me to do.”

Yahoo News reports, “Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears eventually said she was sorry, but she did not specifically say that to Sen. Danica Roem, D-Prince William County. Instead, she looked at each section of the chamber and said, ‘I apologize.'”

“However, she appeared agitated in making that apology, saying that while she meant no disrespect in her comment, she chastised Senate Democrats for what she claimed was ‘showing disrespect towards me,'” the report added.

The Washington Blade reports, “Roem in 2018 became the first trans person seated in a state legislature in the country when she assumed her seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.”