Social Media Users Obliterate the FBI After It Uses Two WHITE Female Models to Boast They’re Combatting Looting by Organized Gangs

Credit: FBI Twitter Account

The corrupt Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) opened itself up to incredible ridicule online with a post boasting about combatting organized retail theft.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, looting has become a national crisis thanks to far-left prosecutors in major cities refusing to prosecute retail theft crimes in the name of “social justice.” Businesses from San Francisco to Washington D.C. are either closing or moving because the young thieves keep stealing their items while law enforcement does nothing.

The hard truth is primarily young people of color are committing retail thefts as part of organized flash mobs, though the media conveniently avoids addressing this fact.

But here is the FBI post in question regarding looting. Notice anything wrong with the picture?

The FBI decided to use two WHITE female models to assure the public they were focused on stopping retail theft. When was the last time anyone saw a mob of white girls stealing from Target or CVS?

This politically correct nonsense was not lost on social media users, who proceeded to destroy the FBI online:

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

