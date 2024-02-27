Social Media Users Obliterate the FBI After It Uses Two WHITE Female Models to Boast They’re Combatting Looting by Organized Gangs

The corrupt Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) opened itself up to incredible ridicule online with a post boasting about combatting organized retail theft.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, looting has become a national crisis thanks to far-left prosecutors in major cities refusing to prosecute retail theft crimes in the name of “social justice.” Businesses from San Francisco to Washington D.C. are either closing or moving because the young thieves keep stealing their items while law enforcement does nothing.

The hard truth is primarily young people of color are committing retail thefts as part of organized flash mobs, though the media conveniently avoids addressing this fact.

But here is the FBI post in question regarding looting. Notice anything wrong with the picture?

Higher prices, dangerous products, and closing businesses. These are just some of the impacts Organized Retail Theft has on everyday Americans. Learn what the #FBI does to combat these crimes on the federal level to protect shoppers across the country: https://t.co/f0I2gcN9gu pic.twitter.com/d4fMwRuxry — FBI (@FBI) February 26, 2024

The FBI decided to use two WHITE female models to assure the public they were focused on stopping retail theft. When was the last time anyone saw a mob of white girls stealing from Target or CVS?

This politically correct nonsense was not lost on social media users, who proceeded to destroy the FBI online:

But why aren’t they wearing MAGA hats? I’m pretty sure those are the ones doing all the shoplifting. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 26, 2024

Guys there just weren't any photos of the actual lootings to choose from trust me. pic.twitter.com/CIgFCJD61n — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 26, 2024

Clearly the shoplifting epidemic is being led by well-dressed white women in their 20s named Katelynn. Go get 'em fellas!!!!! — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 27, 2024

The FBI also wants everyone to be aware of the increase in KKK activities... pic.twitter.com/BHN1MrRvA9 — Barton Bella (@BartonBella1) February 26, 2024

Gemini took control of the @FBI's account https://t.co/fHAtcfHlDM — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) February 27, 2024

Oh great the FBI is on the case. pic.twitter.com/Hguujouv76 — Downs Report (@jamesmdowns) February 26, 2024

Surprised you didn’t go with something like this….‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dxTq33gRwz — Fweedom (@Fweedom5) February 26, 2024

