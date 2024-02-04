‘Border Wall Construction is Ongoing’ – Texas Governor Abbott Escalates Border Battle with Biden Regime (VIDEO)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) escalated his border battle with the Biden Regime on Saturday.

“Texas made history as the first and ONLY state to build our own border wall,” Abbott said in a post on X. “Construction is ongoing.”

“We will not back down from our efforts to secure the border,” he said

Texas made history as the first and ONLY state to build our own border wall. Construction is ongoing. We will not back down from our efforts to secure the border. pic.twitter.com/ARi1aXuhay — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 3, 2024

The US Supreme Court last month sided with the Biden Regime and allowed Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire installed on the Texas-Mexico border.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) previously installed about 30 miles of razor wire at the Texas-Mexico border near Eagle Pass to stop the flood of illegal aliens being let in by the Biden administration.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton previously vowed to defy the Supreme Court’s ruling on razor wire at the southern border.

In addition to building a border wall, Texas National Guard members are also installing more razor wire.

WATCH:

More razor wire & fencing going up. Basically Texas’ border wall in Shelby Park. pic.twitter.com/tZJuQoyZpV — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 28, 2024

Last month Texas took control of Shelby Park and blocked federal agents from accessing the 47-acre city in Eagle Pass.

Abbott recently invoked Texas’ Constitutional authority to defend itself against the lawless Biden Regime.

Full statement from Abbott:

“The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including immigration laws on the books right now,” reads the statement. “President Biden has instructed his agencies to ignore federal statutes that mandate the detention of illegal immigrants. The failure of the Biden Administration to fulfill the duties imposed by Article IV, § 4 has triggered Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which reserves to this State the right of self-defense. For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article I, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself. That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary.”