US Marshals Intervene to Hand-Deliver Subpoena to Fani Willis After She Refused to be Served from House Judiciary Committee

Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was personally served a subpoena by the U.S. Marshals Service after she failed to acknowledge the same request sent via email, the Daily Caller reported.

This month, the House Judiciary Committee issued subpoenas to DA Willis, demanding the release of documents from her office. This action comes amid rising concerns and reports alleging corruption in her role as Fulton County’s DA.

Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official and co-defendant in the racketeering case led by Willis, moved to accuse both Willis and Wade of misconduct.

The motion, spearheaded by Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, alleges an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” between Willis and Wade, potentially undermining the integrity of the prosecution against Trump and others.

According to the court document reviewed by The Gateway Pundit:

“The district attorney chose to appoint her romantic partner, who at all times relevant to this prosecution has been a married man. Admittedly, this is a bold allegation considering it is directed to one of the most powerful people in the State of Georgia, the Fulton County District Attorney. Nevertheless, the district attorney’s fame and power do not change the fact that she decided to appoint as the special prosecutor a person with whom she had a personal relationship and who is now leading the day-to-day prosecution of this case.

Even assuming this type of nepotism might be forgiven in the abstract, a review of the amount of money that the special prosecutor has been paid by the district attorney and the personal activities of the district attorney and the special prosecutor during the pendency of this prosecution shed light on just how self-serving this arrangement has been.”

The motion filed also suggests that Wade financed luxury vacations with Willis using funds from Fulton County.

“Information obtained outside of court filings indicates that the district attorney and special prosecutor have traveled personally together to such places as Napa Valley, Florida and the Caribbean and the special prosecutor has purchased tickets for both of them to travel on both the Norweigan and Royal Carribean cruise lines. Traveling together to such places as Washington, D.C. or New York City might make sense for work purposes in light of other pending litigation, but what work purpose could only be served by travel to this traditional vacation destinations?

Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has publicly questioned Willis’s conduct on social media:

“Did Fani Willis misuse federal grant money for personal benefit? Did she misuse Georgia taxpayer money for personal benefit? Why aren’t Democrats asking these questions?” Jordan tweeted.

Did Fani Willis misuse federal grant money for personal benefit? Did she misuse Georgia taxpayer money for personal benefit? Why aren’t Democrats asking these questions? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 1, 2024

Following these allegations, Chairman Jordan issued a subpoena to Willis after she reportedly did not comply with initial document requests.

These requests were in connection to her indictment of former President Donald Trump and accusations that Willis terminated an employee for attempting to prevent a senior campaign aide from misappropriating federal funds.

According to audio obtained by The Free Beacon, in 2021, Amanda Timpson, an employee in the Fulton County DA’s office warned Fani Willis an aide in the office was going to use “$488,000 federal grant—earmarked for the creation of a Center of Youth Empowerment and Gang Prevention—to pay for “swag,” computers, and travel.”

The refusal to accept the subpoena via email led to the involvement of the U.S. Marshals.

A source close to the matter expressed frustration to the Daily Caller, questioning Willis’s compliance and pointing out the unnecessary expenditure of taxpayer money due to her avoidance.

Willis recently admitted to having a sexual relationship with Nathan Wade. This admission came in a 176-page court filing in response to allegations of misconduct by co-defendant Michael Roman in the Trump case. While Willis acknowledged the relationship, she denied any financial benefit from it, a claim that is likely to undergo scrutiny as the House Judiciary Committee continues its investigation.

The GOP-controlled Georgia State Senate last month approved the creation of a committee to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis by a 30-19 vote for criminal misconduct and corruption, primarily related to her affair with prosecutor Nathan Wade.