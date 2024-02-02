BREAKING: Fani Willis Admits to Having Sexual Relationship with Top Trump Prosecutor in RICO Case – Trump Responds!

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis admitted she is having a sexual relationship with Nathan Wade, the top prosecutor she hired to handle Trump’s RICO case.

Willis acknowledged the improper relationship with her paramour in a 176-page court filing on Friday in response to a motion filed by Trump’s co-defendant Michael Roman alleging misconduct.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade.

A motion was previously filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official who was hit with 7 counts in Fani Willis’ RICO case.

The filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

In the court filing, Fani Willis acknowledged her relationship with Wade, however, she denied she benefitted financially from the relationship.

Nathan Wade’s Capitol One statements show he bought Fani Willis flowers, and flights and paid for luxury vacations they took together, suggesting otherwise.

“In a 176-page filing, Willis seemed to respond to the allegations of a personal relationship she’s had with Wade, by stating Friday that “any personal relationship among members of the prosecution team does not amount to a disqualifying conflict of interest or otherwise harm a criminal defendant.”” NBC News reported.

Fani Willis said Michael Roman and Trump, who joined Roman’s fight to disqualify Willis from the case, failed to establish a conflict of interest.

“Defendants have done nothing to establish an actual conflict of interest, nor have they shown that, in the handling of the case, District Attorney Willis or Special Prosecutor Wade have acted out of any personal or financial motivation,” the filing said.

Nathan Wade admitted to having a sexual relationship with Fani Willis, however, he said the relationship didn’t start until 2022 – way after she hired him as top prosecutor in 2021.

Who believes this?

“In 2022, District Attorney Willis and I developed a personal relationship in addition to our professional association and friendship,” Wade said.

Nathan Wade claimed that while he did pay for some of Fani Willis’ travel expenses, they often split the cost.

President Trump said Willis’ admission of a sexual relationship with Nathan Wade means the “scam is totally discredited and over!”

“Fani Willis, the D.A. of Fulton County, just admitted to having a sexual relationship with the Prosecutor she, in consultation with the White House and DOJ, appointed to “GET PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.” By going after the most high level person, and the Republican Nominee, she was able to get her “lover” much more money, almost a Million Dollars, than she would be able to get for the prosecution of any other person or individual. THAT MEANS THAT THIS SCAM IS TOTALLY DISCREDITED & OVER!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Earlier this week Fani Willis and Nathan Wade both got subpoenaed to testify at an upcoming evidentiary hearing according to a new lawsuit filed by Trump’s RICO co-defendant Michael Roman.

Fani Willis’ office was accused of “intentionally withholding information” in a new lawsuit filed by Ashleigh Merchant, the attorney representing Trump co-defendant Michael Roman.

The subpoenas may force Fani Willis and Nathan Wade to give sworn testimony during a televised hearing on February 15 in response to a motion filed by Michael Roman seeking to have the RICO charge dismissed as well as disqualify Willis over her romantic relationship with Wade. The hearing was scheduled earlier this month.

The new lawsuit filed this week by Michael Roman also accused Fani Willis of “stonewalling” attorney Ashleigh Merchant.

“It is evidence that the [Fulton County District Attorney] has withheld the records without substantial justification,” the complaint stated, according to ABC News. “Indeed, it appears that [Fulton County DA’s Office] is acting intentionally and in an effort to hide from public view public documents showing how [the office] has spent public monies related to the operation of the office.”