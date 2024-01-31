Fani Willis Fired Whistleblower Who Privately Warned About Misuse of Federal Funds (AUDIO)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis fired a whistleblower who privately warned about misuse of federal grant money.

According to audio obtained by The Free Beacon, in 2021, Amanda Timpson, an employee in the Fulton County DA’s office warned Fani Willis an aide in the office was going to use “$488,000 federal grant—earmarked for the creation of a Center of Youth Empowerment and Gang Prevention—to pay for “swag,” computers, and travel.” The Free Beacon reported.

“He wanted to do things with grants that were impossible, and I kept telling him, like, ‘We can’t do that,'” Timpson told Willis in a Nov. 19, 2021, meeting. “He told everybody … ‘We’re going to get MacBooks, we’re going to get swag, we’re going to use it for travel.’ I said, ‘You cannot do that, it’s a very, very specific grant.'”

“I respect that is your assessment,” Willis responded. “And I’m not saying that your assessment is wrong.”

The whistleblower was fired 56 days later.

“Less than two months later, Willis abruptly terminated Timpson and had her escorted out of her office by seven armed investigators, according to Timpson. When Timpson filed a whistleblower complaint the following year that alleged wrongful termination, Willis’s office issued a statement describing Timpson as a “holdover from the prior administration” who was terminated because of her “failure to meet the standards of the new administration.”” – The Free Beacon reported.

The whistleblower told the Free Beacon that this is all part of a larger pattern of Fani Willis’ abuse and corruption.

AUDIO:

BREAKING: @FreeBeacon has obtained audio of a whistleblower privately warning Fani Willis in 2021 that her top aide was trying to misuse federal funds. Willis did not dispute the allegations. 56 days later, Willis fired the whistleblower and perp walked her out of the office. pic.twitter.com/YEkKIB2L5f — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) January 31, 2024

Fani Willis is currently embroiled in another scandal after it was revealed she had an ‘improper’ romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top Trump prosecutor in her office.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top prosecutor she hired to go after President Trump.

The filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Nathan Wade’s Capital One credit card statements provided by Jocelyn Wade were documented in the court filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Nathan Wade spent money on Fani Willis by buying her flowers, and paying for hotels, air travel, a cruise, and Ubers.

The bank statements prove Nathan Wade bought Fani Willis flights to Miami and San Francisco.

Judge McAfee told Fani Willis to respond to Michael Roman’s allegations by Friday.