Trump Responds to Alleged Sex Scandal Involving Fulton County DA Fani Willis and ‘Special Prosecutor’ Love Interest She Hired to Prosecute Trump

In a recent and explosive development, former President Donald Trump has issued a statement responding to allegations of an improper relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she appointed to go after Trump.

According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Willis is accused of having a romantic relationship with Wade, who was brought in as a special prosecutor in November 2021.

A sex scandal rocking President Trump’s case in Georgia. A new motion says Fulton County DA Fani Willis financially benefited from hiring her inexperienced lover on the case. pic.twitter.com/LfjpDFzoPg — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 9, 2024

The report alleges that this relationship led to financial benefits for Willis, with county records revealing that Wade has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022.

The filing, which seeks to dismiss the charges against Michael Roman and disqualify Willis and her office from the case against Trump, claims that the relationship between Willis and Wade was ongoing and personal.

Nathan Wade was brought in as a special prosecutor by Fani Willis in November 2021.

Wade is reported to have met with Biden’s White House Counsel on two occasions in 2022, which has drawn scrutiny from Trump’s defense team, especially given the timing of these meetings before the indictment of Trump on RICO and conspiracy charges in August for his role in allegedly challenging the 2020 election results.

A 41-count indictment was issued by a Fulton County grand jury against Trump, which included RICO and conspiracy charges.

Michael Roman, a former senior Trump campaign official, was indicted on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, violation of the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, and conspiracy to file false documents.

The motion, filed on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, is now seeking to have these charges dismissed, arguing for the disqualification of Willis, Wade, and the entire DA’s office from the case.

The motion filed suggests that Wade financed luxury vacations with Willis, using funds from Fulton County, to destinations such as Napa Valley and the Caribbean.

The motion further alleges that sources close to both Willis and Wade have confirmed their ongoing personal relationship, which was not disclosed properly nor was Wade’s appointment as special prosecutor approved by the Fulton Board of Commissioners, as mandated by law.

In a fiery response, President Trump took to social media, lambasting the relationship between Willis and Wade as a corrupt attempt to prosecute him.

Trump characterized the revelations as proof of a broader conspiracy to “Get” him, involving various agencies, including the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI, and accused Willis and Wade of profiting from their positions at the taxpayers’ expense.

Read his statement below via Trump’s Truth Social:

Has everybody seen the revelation, just announced in the Great State of Georgia, that the Fulton County D.A., Fani Willis, who Criminally Indicted your Favorite President, ME(!), & many other Innocent People/Patriots, HIRED & EXORBITANTLY PAID a “Romantic Partner” to Prosecute the 45th President of the United States of America, & then “financially benefitted from their relationship.” In other words, he was paid a “fortune,” & then took “Beautiful” Fani on expensive, but all paid for by Georgia, vacations to faraway lands! THE ATLANTIC JOURNAL CONSTITUTION: “The bombshell public filing alleged that Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade, a private attorney, paid for lavish vacations he took with Willis, using the Fulton County funds his law firm received. County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the [FAKE!] ELECTION INTERFERENCE CASE against TRUMP & others, has been paid nearly $654,000 [WOW!] in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” So, she would give the Lawyer Lover large sums of money, they would take romantic trips together, and he would pay the bills. He got divorced the day he signed the Contract. This “Special Prosecutor” was given the assignment to “Get” Donald J. Trump, in collusion and coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice [DOJ] and the FBI, working closely with the GBI [Georgia Bureau of Investigation], and probably another “Get Trump” Prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, and Biden’s Friend, Prosecutor Lisa Monaco of the DOJ. It has been alleged that “Willis and Wade have been involved in a romantic relationship that began BEFORE Wade was appointed Special Prosecutor. It says they traveled together to Napa Valley and Florida, and they cruised the Caribbean using tickets Wade purchased from Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines [Were these tickets paid for, or were they a gift to this lovely couple?]…The motion also said the checks sent to Wade from Fulton County and his subsequent purchase of vacations for Willis could amount to honest services fraud, a federal crime in which a vendor gives kickbacks to an employer. It is also possible this could be prosecuted under the federal racketeering statute, the motion said.” Trending: BREAKING: Another Round of Epstein Docs Released – AND THERE ARE ALLEGED SEX TAPES OF BILL CLINTON WHICH CLEARLY IDENTIFY HIS FACE “Willis and Wade have been engaged in an improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case, which has resulted in the Special Prosecutor, and, in turn, the District Attorney, profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers…The motion contends that Wade’s appointment was not approved by the Fulton Board of Commissioners as required by law, and it questions Wade’s credentials, contending he has never prosecuted a felony case.” AM SO PROUD TO BE SHOWING THE PEOPLE OF AMERICA HOW CORRUPT CROOKED JOE BIDEN, AND OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM IS! ALL CHARGES AGAINST ME, AND OTHERS, SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY DROPPED, WITH APOLOGIES, AND MONETARY DAMAGES FOR THE ILLEGAL AND HIGHLY POLITICAL PERSECUTION OF INNOCENT PEOPLE. IN GOD WE TRUST!”

In another post, Trump wrote, “Crooked Joe Biden and the DOJ were totally involved in the persecution of his Political Opponent!”