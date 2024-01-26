Georgia State Senate Votes 30-19 to Create Committee to Investigate Trump-Hating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis For Criminal Misconduct and Corruption

Georgia Republicans are taking charge to hold corrupt Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accountable for her corrupt actions.

As The Messenger reported the GOP-controlled Georgia State Senate on Friday approved the creation of a committee to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis by a 30-19 vote for criminal misconduct and corruption, primarily related to her affair with prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Willis has led the frivolous investigation into President Trump for questioning the suspicious 2020 Presidential Election results in Georgia and is prosecuting him for speech crimes. Wade was hired to be a special prosecutor in the case.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week the State Senate was expected to take this step. This step became necessary after Governor Brian Kemp (R) decided against initiating a criminal investigation into Willis last week, opting to wait for a non-operational oversight committee to take up the matter.

State Senator Greg Dolezal (R-Forsyth) filed legislation on Monday to create a Senate Special Committee on Investigations, which will have full subpoena power and can require testimony under oath.

The multitude of accusations surrounding Ms. Willis, spanning from allegations of prosecutorial misconduct to questions about the use of public funds and accusations of an unprofessional relationship, underscores the urgency for a thorough and impartial examination,” Dolezal said in a statement. “We owe it to the public to ensure transparency, accountability, and the preservation of the integrity of our justice system.”

The committee will be made up of six Republicans and three Democrats as TGP noted. Once passed by the Senate, the Committee on Assignments will be responsible for appointing the members.

During a debate regarding the establishment of the committee, Democrats slammed Republicans for focusing on “bedroom politics” and hearsay.

“All we’ve heard is allegations, and most of it comes from an ex-wife who’s mad and wants to get some money,” Democratic State Sen. David Lucas whined. “We have a system. Let it play out.”

The Messenger reports if the committee finds Willis guilty of wrongdoing or misconduct, they will have the power to recommend changes to the state law or budget.

TGP’s Cristina Laila previously reported Willis had an ‘improper’ romantic relationship with a top Trump prosecutor Wade in her office. She also “financially benefited” from the relationship.

Wade’s estranged wife Jocelyn Wade produced the receipts on the affair in a court filing last week, including bank statements. For example, the bank statements prove Nathan Wade bought Fani Willis flights to Miami and San Francisco.

In August, Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election. A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment, which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.