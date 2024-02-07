George Santos Brilliantly Trolls House Republicans After They Fail to Impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas for the Second Time

As the Gateway Pundit reported, The House of Representatives for the SECOND Time failed to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The following three so-called Republicans cast the decisive votes to ensure lawbreaking by the Regime will continue to be rewarded:

Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado

Rep. Tom McClintock of California

Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin

A fourth Republican, Rep. Blake Moore of Utah, voted no purely as a procedural move to ensure a vote on Mayorkas’ impeachment could be brought up again.

Following the vote, former New York GOP Congressman George Santos authored a brilliant troll of the GOP’s inexcusable failure in a pointed tweet. As Gateway Pundit readers know, 105 cowardly Republicans made the historic move to expel New York’s most conservative member from Congress.

Santos just had one question regarding the GOP’s failure: Miss me yet?

It would be interesting to find out if ANY GOPers are experiencing some buyer’s remorse. Santos would have done the right thing and voted to can Mayorkas.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that on November 13, 2023, House Republicans failed for the first time to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

This was after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced the resolution following a tragic incident in which two of her constituents were killed by human traffickers near the border. These deaths and many more are the results of Biden and Mayorkas’ failure to control the border and prevent the entry of terrorists, human traffickers, drugs, and other contraband into the United States.

The resolution to impeach Mayorkas cited a long, long list of evidence – enough to fit on six pages – of Mayorkas’ failures as DHS Secretary.