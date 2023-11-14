UPDATE: US House Votes with 8 Republicans Joining Democrats to Shelve Impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Who Has Overseen the Purposeful Invasion at the US Border

The House voted on Monday night on Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Articles of Impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Following a vote on the Democrats’ Motion to Table, which is expected at approximately 6:30 pm ET, the House is expected to vote on Greene’s resolution.

Tonight on the House floor, the Democrats will motion to table (kill) my resolution to IMPEACH Mayorkas. A vote with the Democrats is a vote AGAINST impeachment. It’s time for Mayorkas and the Biden administration to be held accountable for the invasion at our southern border. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 13, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Greene introduced the resolution following a tragic incident in which two of her constituents were killed by human traffickers near the border. These deaths and many more are the results of Biden and Mayorkas’ failure to control the border and prevent the entry of terrorists, human traffickers, drugs, and other contraband into the United States.

The resolution to impeach Mayorkas cites a long, long list of evidence – enough to fit on six pages – of Mayorkas’ failures as DHS Secretary.

Under Mayorkas the US southern border has remained wide open for three years. Nearly 10 million illegal aliens have walked across the open border and allowed into the United States.

This is the purposeful destruction of America.

This legislation is damning!

There is NO WAY that any US Representative who loves this country could allow this deranged man to continue as DHS Secretary.

Mayorkas impeachment resolu… by Cami Mondeaux

The House just voted to shelve the legislation and refer Rep. Greene’s resolution to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Homeland Security Committee to prevent a vote tonight on the resolution itself. The motion to refer was offered by Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA).

8 Republicans voted with Democrats to save Mayorkas from being fired. 13 Republicans refused to vote on the resolution.

Here are the 8 Republicans: