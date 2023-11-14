UPDATE: US House Votes with 8 Republicans Joining Democrats to Shelve Impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Who Has Overseen the Purposeful Invasion at the US Border

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tells Congress the border is secure after 7 million illegals walk into US.

The House voted on Monday night on Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Articles of Impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Following a vote on the Democrats’ Motion to Table, which is expected at approximately 6:30 pm ET, the House is expected to vote on Greene’s resolution.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Greene introduced the resolution following a tragic incident in which two of her constituents were killed by human traffickers near the border. These deaths and many more are the results of Biden and Mayorkas’ failure to control the border and prevent the entry of terrorists, human traffickers, drugs, and other contraband into the United States.

House Set to Vote Next Week on Impeaching DHS Secretary Mayorkas Following the Tragic Death of Two Americans by Traffickers

The resolution to impeach Mayorkas cites a long, long list of evidence – enough to fit on six pages – of Mayorkas’ failures as DHS Secretary.

Under Mayorkas the US southern border has remained wide open for three years. Nearly 10 million illegal aliens have walked across the open border and allowed into the United States.

This is the purposeful destruction of America.

This legislation is damning!

There is NO WAY that any US Representative who loves this country could allow this deranged man to continue as DHS Secretary.

Mayorkas impeachment resolu…

The House just voted to shelve the legislation and refer Rep. Greene’s resolution to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Homeland Security Committee to prevent a vote tonight on the resolution itself. The motion to refer was offered by Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA).

8 Republicans voted with Democrats to save Mayorkas from being fired. 13 Republicans refused to vote on the resolution.

Here are the 8 Republicans:

  1. Patrick McHenry – North Carolina
  2. Tom McClintock – California
  3. Virginia Foxx – North Carolina
  4. Darrell Issa – California
  5. Cliff Bentz – Oregon
  6. Ken Buck – Colorado
  7. Mike Turner – Ohio
  8. John Duarte – California

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

