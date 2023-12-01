Here are the 105 RINOs who Voted to Remove Fellow Republican George Santos from Congress – BUT NOT ANY DEMOCRAT! – PRIMARY THEM ALL OUT OF OFFICE!

The US House of Representatives voted Friday morning on Resolution 878 – the expulsion of House member Representative George Santos.

They voted him out.

RINOs and Democrats have been gunning for this day since Santos entered Congress.

THE GATEWAY PUNDIT WILL BE TRACKING ALL OF THE GOP REPS WHO VOTE TO EXPEL GEORGE SANTOS.

This is the third time the US House has voted to expel George Santos.

George Santos has not been CONVICTED of a crime. He was indicted by the House Ethics Committee led by Republicans.

Meanwhile, Democrat Representatives Jamaal Bowman, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Mad Maxine Waters and others accused of much more serious crimes will never face such a vote.

The RINOs took swift action by expelling @RepSantosNY03 today, yet far-left Democrats still remain: *Organized a riot supporting a Hamas terrorist at Capitol Hill.

*Engaged in a relationship with the spy Fang Fang.

*Orchestrated the Pelosi insurrection.

*Allegedly married a… — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) December 1, 2023

Here are the dirty 105 Republicans who voted to remove George Santos but won’t vote to remove criminal member Jamaal Bowman or Ilhan Omar.

Here are the 105.

Remember their names!

Primary them out! They don’t represent you!

– Aderholt, Alabama

– Allen, Georgia

– Amodei, Nevada

– Armstrong, North Dakota

– Bacon, Nebraska

– Balderson, Ohio

– Barr, Kentucky

– Bentz, Oregon

– Bergman, Michigan

– Bice, Oklahoma

– Buck, Colorado

– Bucshon, Indiana

– Burgess, Texas

– Calvert, California

– Carey, Ohio

– Carter (GA), Georgia

– Chavez-DeRemer, Oregon

– Ciscomani, Arizona

– Cole, Oklahoma

– Comer, Kentucky

– Crenshaw, Texas

– Curtis, Utah

– D’Esposito, New York

– De La Cruz, Texas

– Diaz-Balart, Florida

– Duarte, California

– Dunn (FL), Florida

– Edwards, North Carolina

– Ellzey, Texas

– Estes, Kansas

– Feenstra, Iowa

– Ferguson, Georgia

– Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania

– Flood, Nebraska

– Foxx, North Carolina

– Franklin, Scott, Florida

– Garbarino, New York

– Garcia, Mike, California

– Gimenez, Florida

– Gonzales, Tony, Texas

– Granger, Texas

– Graves (LA), Louisiana

– Green (TN), Tennessee

– Grothman, Wisconsin

– Guest, Mississippi

– Guthrie, Kentucky

– Hinson, Iowa

– Houchin, Indiana

– Hudson, North Carolina

– James, Michigan

– Johnson (SD), South Dakota

– Joyce (OH), Ohio

– Joyce (PA), Pennsylvania

– Kean (NJ), New Jersey

– Kiggans (VA), Virginia

– Kiley, California

– Kim (CA), California

– LaHood, Illinois

– LaLota, New York

– Langworthy, New York

– Latta, Ohio

– LaTurner, Kansas

– Lawler, New York

– Letlow, Louisiana

– Lucas, Oklahoma

– Malliotakis, New York

– Maloy, Utah

– Mann, Kansas

– McClain, Michigan

– Meuser, Pennsylvania

– Miller (OH), Ohio

– Miller-Meeks, Iowa

– Molinaro, New York

– Moore (UT), Utah

– Moran, Texas

– Murphy, North Carolina

– Newhouse, Washington

– Nunn (IA), Iowa

– Obernolte, California

– Owens, Utah

– Pence, Indiana

– Pfluger, Texas

– Rogers (KY), Kentucky

– Rose, Tennessee

– Rouzer, North Carolina

– Rutherford, Florida

– Schweikert, Arizona

– Scott, Austin, Georgia

– Simpson, Idaho

– Smith (NJ), New Jersey

– Smucker, Pennsylvania

– Stauber, Minnesota

– Steel, California

– Steil, Wisconsin

– Thompson (PA), Pennsylvania

– Valadao, California

– Van Drew, New Jersey

– Wagner, Missouri

– Webster (FL), Florida

– Wenstrup, Ohio

– Westerman, Arkansas

– Williams (NY), New York

– Womack, Arkansas

– Yakym, Indiana

– Zinke, Montana