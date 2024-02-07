BREAKING: Impeachment Vote Against Mayorkas FAILS in Tie Vote – Here are the Three Republicans Who Voted to Reward Lawbreaking

by
Credit: @GregPrice

As The Gateway Pundit reported, The U.S. House of Representatives today scheduled a vote to cast a historic vote on the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday.

The resolution, H. Res. 863, accuses Secretary Mayorkas of high crimes and misdemeanors, setting the stage for a contentious vote in the House of Representatives.

Specifically, the two articles contained in the resolution accuse Mayorkas of “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” in enforcing border policy and “breach of public trust.”

As expected, every single Democrat voted to ensure Mayorkas could continue to betray his oath of office and refuse to enforce immigration law. But it was three GOPers who bailed him out.

In addition to Rep. Tom McClintock (RINO-CA) and Rep. Ken Buck (RINO-CO), Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin joined the Dem Party.

Greg Price notes that Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT), a supporter of Mayorkas’ impeachment, switched his vote to no at the end, making it the final vote 214-216. He did this to ensure House Republicans could bring the impeachment resolution up again for a later vote.

House Republican Leader Steve Scalise was absent tonight but is expected to return to the Capitol this month. He would be an additional vote in favor of impeachment.

ABC reports the measure may come again as soon as this week. Speaker Mike Johnson responded “yes” when asked by the network if he planned to attempt to impeach Mayorkas again.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.