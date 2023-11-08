HORROR: Human Smuggler Carrying Multiple Illegal Aliens Causes Terrifying Wreck While Fleeing Police in Rural Texas Town – Kills Two Innocent Americans and Six Others Including Himself (PHOTOS)

There is even more blood on the hands of Joe Biden thanks to his lawless open borders policies.
Fox News’ Bill Melugin revealed today that two innocent Americans were killed after a human smuggler carrying hordes of illegals in his 18-wheeler crashed into an SUV while fleeing from the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred in Batesville, Texas along US Highway 57. In addition to the two Americans, everyone else died including the smuggler.
Batesville is roughly 50 miles from the U.S.-Mexican border.
BREAKING: 8 people are dead, including two innocent Americans, after a human smuggler driving a vehicle full of illegal immigrants crashed head on into a SUV while evading police in Batesville, TX, killing everyone in both vehicles, according to @TxDPS. Deceased Americans from… pic.twitter.com/feqr2fkftN
— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 8, 2023
Here are some more photos from the wreck:
A fiery explosion also occurred as one can see in the featured image.
The Daily Mail confirmed the early-morning crash happened around 8am local time and that the pair of innocent Americans were from Georgia.
Authorities also confirmed the smuggler hailed from Honduras and along with several of the deceased. Lieutenant Chris Olivarez from the Texas Department of Public Safety released the following statement explained what happened and noted this is an ongoing investigation.:
Texas DPS is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 57 near Batesville.
The driver in a Honda passenger car from Houston suspected of human smuggling was evading from Zavala COSO when the driver passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone,’ the officer added.
The driver drove head-on with a Chevy SUV, causing the vehicle to burst into flames, killing the driver & passenger from Georgia.
As a result, five passengers, including the suspected smuggler of the Honda, were killed.
Troopers confirmed several of the deceased are from Honduras. Identities will be released once the next of kin is notified.
This is still an ongoing investigation.