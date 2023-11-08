HORROR: Human Smuggler Carrying Multiple Illegal Aliens Causes Terrifying Wreck While Fleeing Police in Rural Texas Town – Kills Two Innocent Americans and Six Others Including Himself (PHOTOS)

There is even more blood on the hands of Joe Biden thanks to his lawless open borders policies.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin revealed today that two innocent Americans were killed after a human smuggler carrying hordes of illegals in his 18-wheeler crashed into an SUV while fleeing from the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred in Batesville, Texas along US Highway 57. In addition to the two Americans, everyone else died including the smuggler.

Batesville is roughly 50 miles from the U.S.-Mexican border.

BREAKING: 8 people are dead, including two innocent Americans, after a human smuggler driving a vehicle full of illegal immigrants crashed head on into a SUV while evading police in Batesville, TX, killing everyone in both vehicles, according to @TxDPS. Deceased Americans from… pic.twitter.com/feqr2fkftN — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 8, 2023

Here are some more photos from the wreck:

A fiery explosion also occurred as one can see in the featured image.

The Daily Mail confirmed the early-morning crash happened around 8am local time and that the pair of innocent Americans were from Georgia.

Authorities also confirmed the smuggler hailed from Honduras and along with several of the deceased. Lieutenant Chris Olivarez from the Texas Department of Public Safety released the following statement explained what happened and noted this is an ongoing investigation.: