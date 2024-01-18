Report: Michelle Obama Angling to Replace Joe Biden for President

An article by New York Post legendary gossip columnist Cindy Adams reports Barack and Michelle Obama are angling to replace Joe Biden with former First Lady Michelle as the Democrats’ 2024 presidential nominee.

Obama world was rocked when Donald Trump short-circuited the Obama revolution to remake America when he defeated would-be Obama successor Hillary Clinton in 2016 and has taken merciless revenge on President Trump ever since. Barack Obama is thought by many to be the behind the scenes power of the Biden presidency. But with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris having some of the worst polling numbers for incumbents seeking a second White House term and Trump leading Biden in most polls, it appears the Obamas are quietly laying the groundwork for Michelle to step in and save the Obama revolution.

Adams reports Michelle Obama has surveyed “Dem biggies” about her potential candidacy and in 2022 reportedly told a gathering of CEOs in New York City she was running. Gossip? Rumor? Or trial balloon leaks to gauge public support and Democratic reaction?

Late baby boomer Michelle, who turned 60 on Wednesday, is a generation younger than the pre-boomer, dementia-addled, 81-year-old Biden.

Michelle made headlines earlier this month with a podcast interview in which she said, “…Things that keep me up because you, you don’t have control over them. And you wonder, where are people that, where are we in this? You know, where are our hearts? What’s gonna happen in this next election? I am terrified about what could possibly happen. Because our leaders matter. Who we select. Who speaks for us. Who holds that bully pulpit. It effects us in ways that I, sometimes I think people take for granted”

Michelle Obama says she is kept awake at night due to the upcoming election: "I am terrified about what could happen" pic.twitter.com/3kOCmJe9jB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2024

2016 GOP presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has said several times over the past year he believes the Democrats will replace Biden with Michelle Obama.

Ted Cruz: Democrats Will ‘Parachute’ Michelle Obama in to Replace Joe Biden.https://t.co/Hxxho6uUix — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 22, 2023

Breitbart excerpt:

…According to Cruz, if by the time of the Democratic National Convention in August Biden’s “mental diminishment” worsens, it becomes “obvious to anyone that he can’t find his shoes,” and Democrats begin worrying, the event will serve as an opportunity to “parachute” a replacement in. “The Democrat kingmakers [will then] jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama,” he suggested, adding that “you don’t infuriate African American women, which is a critical part of the constituency that Democrats are relying on to win.” He also suggested that Michelle Obama, having once served as first lady, “has the ability to kind of parachute in above all four [top Democrat contenders] and say, ‘Hey, we’re not picking among any of you; you guys can all fight it out next time.’” “This is the Obamas saving the day,” he stated. Cruz also expressed his belief that Barack Obama is “already running the Biden administration,” serving as a “puppet master” behind the Biden White House.

Indeed, the New York Post column by Cindy Adams names Barack Obama as the “orchestra leader” (excerpt):

…We've heard this drumbeat for a while. Now it's louder. Plans are to grab Michelle for the Democratic presidency choice. Making the music is Barack the orchestra leader. Michelle says she's "terrified" Trump will win. No casual burp. Was programmed. She's sent a survey to Dem biggies asking their feelings about her candidacy. Obama's quietly angling for Joe to go. He's weaseled up to this for a few weeks. Mouths aren't talking. But mouths are knowing. Over one year ago, summer of 2022, she was in NYC meeting several big hedge CEOs, and said, "I am running, and I am asking for your support." …A Joe flop-out offers probability Michelle could wiggle in. Obama's negotiating to make that happen.

An Obama-Trump election would be a battle for the ages–a Thunderdome battle for the future of America where “two men enter, one man leaves”