JUST IN: White House Swatted; Fake Caller Claimed Residence on Fire

The White House was swatted after a prank caller claimed the residence was on fire.

Joe Biden is currently at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland. He is expected to return to the White House on Monday.

According to CNN, the call was traced to a fake phone number.

“The call, which came at 7:03 a.m., was determined by District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services and U.S. Secret Service personnel to be a false alarm.” The Daily Mail reported.

The Daily Mail reported:

Fire trucks and ambulances swarmed the White House on Monday morning after a caller told 911 dispatchers the building was on fire and someone was trapped inside in what appears to be a ‘swatting’ incident. President Joe Biden was at Camp David when the call came. D.C. fire and emergency services dispatched 13 units in response. But the call was quickly determined a false alarm. The White House now appears to be the latest victim in the dangerous ‘swatting’ trend that is sweeping the country. The call was made around 7am on Monday morning, sparking a large emergency response, before it was determined to be a false alarm.

Lawmakers and high-profile officials have been victims of ‘swatting’ within the last couple of months.

Most of the swatting victims have been Republican officials or conservative reporters.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jonathan Turley, John Paul Mac Isaac and others were swatted over the holidays.

Republican Senator and former Governor Rick Scott was swatted over Christmas. His Naples, Florida home was swatted in late December. After the Christmas attack Scott announced he was going to push legislation to ensure the “cowards” behind Swatting calls face real consequences.

The Boston mayor, Ohio Attorney General and several Ohio and Georgia state officials were swatted over Christmas.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft posted on X that his home in Jefferson City, Missouri had been swatted.

DEVELOPING…