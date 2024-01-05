Victor Reacts: Epstein Documents Reveal the Truth! Politicians and Businessmen Named in Allegations (VIDEO)

Not such a “conspiracy theory” after all.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, last night we received 37 documents including over 150 names from the Epstein logs.

Amon the list of names revealed are high profile individuals like Prince Andrew, former President Bill Clinton, and former FBI director Louis Freeh. Not found among the accused is President Donald Trump, who was instead confirmed to have never been to Epstein’s island or home.

The swamp rats are in full frenzy desperately trying to pivot away as they always do. After years of being mocked and ridiculed as right wing “conspiracy theorists” these documents shine light on a horrifying truth. You were right.

High ranking government officials, businessmen, and politicians are alleged to have been involved in a disgusting ring of sexual abuse and human trafficking and now we have the documents to back it up.

The 37 documents can be found and read here:

The question now is what do you believe should be done with the people who are on this list? What could possibly bring justice for the young women who were abused?