Former FBI Director Louis Freeh Is Named in New Batch of Epstein Documents

As the first documents of the ‘Epstein list’ are being read and digested by writers all over the world, some household names are popping up, like Former President Bill Clinton and his aide Doug Band, Britain’s Prince Andrew, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, billionaires Glenn and Eva Dubin, magician David Copperfield and the late model scout Jean-Luc Brunel.

Read: BREAKING: HERE ARE THE 37 EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS RELEASED TONIGHT IN THEIR ENTIRETY!

Some of the names appearing are portrayed in a more tangential aspect, as it appears to be the case of former FBI director Louis Freeh.

He appears in the context of a dispute between plaintiff Virginia Roberts Giuffre and defendant Ghislaine Maxwell over whether former President Bill Clinton – who flew 26 times in Epstein’s ‘Air Lolita’ plane – had ever been to the infamous ‘Pedophile Island’.

Read: BREAKING FROM EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS: Victim Describes How Prince Andrew Grabbed Her Breast – Epstein Brags About Taking Girl’s Virginity – “The Girl by the Pool”

The Daily Beast reported:

“The [Maxwell] defense, however, presented a report from former FBI Director Louis Freeh which concluded Clinton never traveled to Little St. James.

Maxwell’s team also poked holes in a 2011 Daily Mail article where Giuffre claimed the socialite flew Clinton to the island in a black helicopter.

In one legal memorandum, her attorneys argued that Giuffre ‘now even denies telling’ the Mail reporter ‘that she ever witnessed Ms. Maxwell flying President Clinton or his Secret Service anywhere’. (Giuffre, in a deposition, testified that Maxwell told her she flew Clinton in. ‘And Ghislaine likes to talk a lot of stuff that sounds fantastical’, Giuffre said.)

Meanwhile, Maxwell testified in a deposition that ‘allegations that Clinton had a meal on Jeffrey’s island [are] 100 percent false’, though the former president likely ate on Epstein’s plane.”

Read more:

Freeh was the head of the bureau from 1993 to June 2001, and ended up listed because he ‘may have knowledge concerning travel of Bill Clinton,’ according to a document filed by Ghislaine Maxwell’s defense lawyers in June 2016.

Daily Mail reported:

“She likely included him to support her claims that Clinton never visited Epstein’s Caribbean island and only ever traveled on his jet accompanied by Secret Service agents and aides.

Clinton, who has not been accused of having any involvement with underage girls, has always denied wrongdoing.”

Read: Cache of Unsealed Docs Detail How Ghislaine Maxwell Used “Kissing Game” to Coax “Very Girlish” Minor Teens to Pleasure Jeffrey Epstein

Freeh served as FBI Director throughout Clinton’s presidency until he was replaced in 2001 by Bush-appointed John Ashcroft.

“In a statement to DailyMail.com, he insisted today that he has no other involvement with Epstein or the case aside from representing Alan Dershowitz against old and now retracted allegations that he abused Virginia Giuffre.

‘In connection with Mr. Freeh’s former law firm’s representation of Professor Alan Dershowitz, we made a record request to the U.S. Secret Service regarding former President Clinton’s travel. Mr. Freeh and his former law firm had no other association with this matter or any of the individuals involved,’ a spokesman said.”

Read: “Clinton Likes Them Young” – Wild Bill (DOE 36) Named Numerous Times in Epstein Documents Which Reveal His Alleged Sick Appetite for Girls

Clinton is mentioned 50 times in the almost 950-pages of evidence. Johanna Sjoberg told lawyers that Epstein bragged to her that Clinton ‘likes them [girls] young’.

Read: Unsealed Docs Reveal Michael Jackson Visited Epstein’s House in Palm Beach

Both Virginia Giuffre and his former aide Doug Band have alleged that Bill Clinton has indeed been in the infamous ‘Pedophile Island’, and both call the date of around 2003 right after the end of his presidency.

If information arises that Clinton indeed did go to the island , then Mr. Freeh will have misled the court in this aspect, whether or not he knew about it.

Read more: