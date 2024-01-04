“Clinton Likes Them Young” – Wild Bill (DOE 36) Named Numerous Times in Epstein Documents Which Reveal His Alleged Sick Appetite for Girls

As the Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila reported, Judge Loretta Preska confirmed the release of the initial names from Jeffrey Epstein’s extensive client list, comprising over 150 individuals.

Concurrently, a cache of sealed documents was made public Wednesday evening.

READ: Court Listener

Bill Clinton, aka Doe 36, was one of the names made public today. Laila previously broke the news the former president would be exposed for the world to see.

He was mentioned numerous times throughout, with some unconfirmed reports putting the total at 98.

Clinton’s deposition was quite essential to providing information regarding his relationship with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Credit: @Techno_Fog

But the news regarding Clinton gets far more sordid. Under questioning by Sigrid McCawley, the lawyer for Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg was asked if she knew Clinton was a friend of Epstein.

Here was her response:

I knew he had dealings with Bill Clinton. He did not know they were friend until I read the Vanity Fair article about them going to Africa together.

McCawley then asked Sjoberg if Epstein had ever spoken to her about the former president. That is when the accuser dropped this bombshell:

He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.

 

Epstein court documents/ credit: @Techno_Fog

Did Wild Bill have a predilection for underage females, just like Epstein? If Epstein was telling the truth, then the evidence appears clear.

