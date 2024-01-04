REVEALED: Epstein Documents CONFIRM Donald Trump NEVER Went to Epstein Homes or Pedo Island – Never Had Contact with Witness

by

Donald Trump was completely cleared by a victim during her witness testimony.

Here is the full document page.

The victim also said she never massaged Donald Trump.

This comes from page 113 of document 1320-12.

The Gateway Pundit first reported on this revelation in August 2019.

Over two thousand court previously sealed court documents involving the Jeffrey Epstein child sex abuse case were released at the time.

Cernovich.com reported on the highlights earlier today.

According to one document Bill Clinton held a private party on Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile island.

According to Mike Cernovich:

Democrat Senator George Mitchell and Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson (Democrat) were also named in the documents.

And despite the constant fake news by the liberal media that Trump was a top client of the convicted pedophile — the 2019 court documents completely clear Donald Trump.

Zero Hedge reported:

Following a 2011 article by journalist Sharon Churcher claiming that Donald Trump was a “good friend of Jeffrey’s,” Guiffre was asked to clarify Churcher’s possible misquote that “Donald Trump was also a good friend of Jeffrey’s,” and that Trump “Didn’t partake in any” of — “any sex with any of us but he flirted with me.” 

It’s true that he didn’t partake in any sex with us, and but it’s not true that he flirted with me. Donald Trump never flirted with me,” said Guiffre.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.