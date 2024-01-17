Ukrainian Spokesperson “Sarah” Cirillo Claims to Be Meeting Congress Heads at White House Today, Continues to Mock Dead Journalist Gonzalo Lira

As an EU parliamentarian called for an independent investigation into the death of US YouTuber Gonzalo Lira, the official Ukrainian spokesperson Michael “Sarah” Cirillo continued to mock the dead US journalist on Twitter/X while claiming he/she/it/they will be having “White House meetings” today with “Congress heads.”



Writing on Twitter/X, Ukrainian Army Spokesman Michael “Sarah” Cirillo kept denying any responsibility for Lira’s death while misunderstanding the point of our Freedom of Information Act request to make himself the issue.

Dear Mr. Cirillo: The point of Gateway Pundit’s FOIA request is to find out what the US government did or did not do on behalf of Gonzalo Lira, especially Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

The point is not to provide you with another forum to play dress-up, grandstand for the corrupt Zelensky regime, and mock your dead victim. Justice is coming.

Feel free to keep sharing our articles and raising awareness about your callous indifference to Gonzalo Lira’s death, however.

Why would I apologize about anything regarding Gonzalo Lira, @gatewaypundit Why file a FOIA? Just have @JDVance1 or one of his buddies call me to testify. His defenders won’t like the truth about the Gonzalo Lira case but facts are facts and I don’t lie. pic.twitter.com/uDIN1DI7m8 — S. Ashton-Cirillo (@SarahAshtonLV) January 16, 2024

Cirillo claimed he will have “White House meetings” today with “Congress heads regarding National Security Supplement. Border. Ukraine. Israel. Taiwan.”

White House meetings with Congress heads tomorrow regarding National Security Supplement. Border. Ukraine. Israel. Taiwan. — S. Ashton-Cirillo (@SarahAshtonLV) January 16, 2024

Cirillo was embedded with the Azov Battalion in 2022, which is widely regarded as a Nazi organization, the Washington Pundit writes.

“The original leader of Azov, Andrei Biletsky, said the founding of the organization in 2014 was “the first step in a National Socialist revolution”. There are numerous photos of Azov with Nazi flags and regalia and there have been many articles in mainstream media expressing concern that Azov are Nazis. Plans to bring Azov members to the US for military training were canceled after much controversy,” Kate Frey of the Washington Pundit writes.

On April 21, 2022, Cirillo wrote that “If you don’t support the Azov, do you really support Ukraine️? President Zelensky does…”

Anyone who does not support the far-right militia should “be careful,” Cirillo threatened.

Just a thought: If you don’t support the #Azov do you really support #Ukraine️ ? President @ZelenskyyUa does… So should everyone who says they #StandWithUkraine️ If they don’t then…be careful. The #Azov are not far right, they are true #Ukranian patriots. pic.twitter.com/maYmAjB1uM — S. Ashton-Cirillo (@SarahAshtonLV) April 21, 2022

Cirillo wrote on Twitter/X that he had “offered to testify in front of a congressional committee re: my testimony in the Gonzalo Lira case, my discussions with him and about evidence that has never been made public. Let’s see which of his defenders will allow the truth to come out.”

Bring it, Cirillo.

Washington Pundit: The Ashton-Cirillo Story