While EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Ukrainian “democratic institutions” and promised more billions for the NATO proxy war in her speech before the EU Parliament, AfD MEP Bernhard Zimniok blasted von der Leyen and the EU for stonewalling the death of US journalist Gonzalo Lira and called for an independent investigation.



“The case of US journalist Gonzalo Lira, who died in a Ukrainian prison last week, shows that Ukraine has nothing in common with our values,“ MEP Bernhard Zimniok said in the EU Parliament today. “He was arrested repeatedly for his critical reporting on Ukraine’s leadership, tortured severely, and suffered from double pneumonia for the last three months. He was nonetheless denied medical treatment, leading to his death at the age of 55. I call for an independent investigation of his case led by the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) and an immediate end to all support for the corrupt state of Ukraine,” Zimniok said.

“Let’s return to the negotiating table and end the suffering of the Ukrainian people. Their continued suffering is your fault!” Zimniok told the EU Parliament. Zimniok is a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and belongs to the patriotic Identity & Democracy group in the EU Parliament.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) was established 1995 after the end of the Cold War as a forum to bring the NATO nations together with the former Soviet and Warsaw Pact states and foster peace and dialogue with the former Communist East Bloc. It has since been sidelined by expansionist NATO warmongers led by US Deputy SecState Victoria Nuland and the Biden cabal.