American Journalist and Political Prisoner Gonzalo Lira, Known for Criticism of the Zelensky and Biden Regimes, Dies in Ukrainian Prison: Report

Tucker Carlson has reported that American journalist Gonzalo Lira, “Coach Red Pill,” has died in Ukrainian prison where he was held “for the crime of criticizing the Zelensky and Biden governments”- Gateway Pundit has written to the US Embassy in Kiev, who previously said they were “monitoring” the case of Gonzalo Lira.

“Gonzalo Lira, Sr. says his son has died at 55 in a Ukrainian prison, where he was being held for the crime of criticizing the Zelensky and Biden governments. Gonzalo Lira was an American citizen, but the Biden administration clearly supported his imprisonment and torture. Several weeks ago, we spoke to his father, who predicted his son would be killed”, Carlson posted.

Journalist Kim Iversen wrote that she had received an email from Gonzalo Lira’s father, stating that Lira died in a hospital in Kharkiv between 11-12 pm Ukraine time yesterday, January 11th, 2024.

Journalist Alex Rubenstein wrote: “It is with great sadness I must announce that Gonzalo Lira passed away in a hospital according to his father, who has been fighting to get his son much-needed medical attention for the past weeks. Here is a hand-written note from Gonzalo which I received on January 4: “I have had double pneumonia (both lungs) as well as pneumothorax and a very severe case of edema (swelling of the body). All this started in mid-October, but was ignored by the prison. They only admitted I had pneumonia at a Dec. 22 hearing. I am about to have a procedure to reduce the edema pressure in my lungs, which is causing me extreme shortness of breath, to the point of passing out after minimal activity, or even just talking for 2 minutes.” “I cannot accept the way my son has died. He was tortured, extorted, incommunicado for 8 months and 11 days and the US Embassy did nothing to help my son. The responsibility of this tragedy is the dictator Zelensky with the concurrence of a senile American President, Joe Biden,” Gonzalo’s father wrote.”

The Gateway Pundit has written to the US Embassy in Kiev to find out what information they have on the fate of Gonzalo Lira and what actions they have taken on his behalf. We will update you with any answers we receive.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Kiev told The Gateway Pundit on Dec. 28, 2023: “We continue to be in frequent contact with Mr. Lira and his counsel regarding his detention, and we attend his court proceedings. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv last spoke with Mr. Lira by phone on December 12. Additionally, the Embassy attended a court hearing on December 21. We are monitoring the situation but have no further comment at this time.”

“One word from the US embassy would get him released,” British politician George Galloway told his father, Gonzalo Lira Sr.

