The neo-fascist Ukrainian Azov Brigade celebrated the Day of the Dead on Sunday, as it does every year on the autumn equinox, in various locations in Ukraine. The pro-war Mainstream Media used to criticize the Azov Brigade as Nazis, but now pretends like they don’t exist.

The Azov Brigade was founded in 2014 with funding by oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, who is believed to be the true owner of Hunter Biden’s former employer Burisma and also funded the Presidential campaign of Volodymyr Zelensky. Kolomoisky has since fallen into disfavor with the Kiev Regime and was arrested Sept. 2. (Covered by Gateway here: It All Comes Together: Hunter, Burisma, Kolomoisky, Zelensky and the “Children Burned Alive in Donetsk”)

Before the war, Western media regularly reported on the neo-fascist elements of Ukrainian militias, which was again highlighted by Volodymyr Zelensky’s salute to a former member of the Waffen-SS before the Canadian Parliament Sept. 22. Since the start of the war, however, Western media have taken to downplaying the role of neo-fascist militias such as the Azov Brigade, which played a major role in the Battle of Mariupol and supplied western media with intel and footage of the battle.

“Every year on the autumnal equinox, the fighters of the Azov regiment celebrate the Day of the Dead”, wrote a Ukrainian blog. “On this day, every Azovian honours his military brothers who sacrificed their lives for ours and our country’s independence.”

“The names of our comrades, who died during the 9-year war, are forever inscribed in the history of Ukraine, and their feat is in the memory of every Azov resident. This memory gives us the impetus to continue the struggle, even when it seems we no longer have the strength,” the blog quotes The Azov Battalion.

As the regiment is currently carrying out combat missions, the torchlight ceremonies to honor the fallen took place at several different locations. In previous years, Azow fighters convened for a central celebration evoking Norse Viking mythology, as recently as 2022:

In 2018, the US Congress banned funding from going to the Azov Brigade, but the provision was stripped out before final passage. The 2018 spending bill specifically stipulated that “none of the funds made available by this act may be used to provide arms, training or other assistance to the Azov Battalion.”

“White supremacy and neo-Nazism are unacceptable and have no place in our world,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), told The Hill in 2018. “I am very pleased that the recently passed omnibus prevents the U.S. from providing arms and training assistance to the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion fighting in Ukraine.”

“Ever since the “Orange Revolution” began under President Bush, the U.S. has been complicit in the rehabilitation and spread of Neo-Nazis in Ukraine. Enough is enough! Our government must stand up to the Azov Battalion and other fascist groups”, Khanna tweeted 2018.

Rep. Khanna now supports funding the war in Ukraine and deleted his Tweet March 10, 2022.