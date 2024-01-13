US Embassy Confirms Death of Gonzalo Lira in Ukrainian Dungeon; Was Victoria Nuland Behind It?

The US Embassy in Kiev has confirmed the death of US citizen and YouTuber Gonzalo Lira, aka “Coach Red Pill” in Ukrainian custody to The Gateway Pundit. US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink owes her career in Ukraine to Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who Lira blamed for his arrest in May 2023, saying Nuland “hates my guts.”

We wrote to the US Embassy in Kiev on Jan. 12 to inquire about what information they have on what happened to Gonzalo Lira and what action the embassy took to protect him.

Today, Jan 13, the US Embassy in Kiev wrote that “We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

Since Gonzalo Lira Sr. has charged the US government with complicity in the incarceration of his son, their claim they are stonewalling the case out of “respect to the family” seems just another brutal and callous act of indifference by the Nuland/Biden Regime.

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink was nominated by former Vice-President Joe Biden on April 25, 2022, and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on May 18, 2022. She arrived in Kyiv on May 29, 2022, according to the official US Embassy site. Brink became Deputy Assistant Secretary in Victoria Nuland’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the State Department 2015. “Rumour has it that she is in very good relations with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, which must have played a decisive role in her appointment,” Ukrainian Pravda writes.

Brink began her diplomatic career as Consular Political Officer in Belgrade, Serbia 1997-1999. This was the period George Soros’ Open Society Foundations were pushing the first “Color Revolution” against Serbian President Slobodan Milošević together with Freedom House, the German Marshall Fund of the United States and the National Endowment for Democracy, which led to riots and street battles 2000 and the so-called “Bulldozer Revolution“.

In 2018, the State Department wanted to appoint Brink as U.S. Ambassador in Georgia, but her candidacy was rejected by Georgian authorities, Ukrainian Pravda writes, since Brink was deemed “too loyal to former President Mikheil Saakashvili,” who is intimately related to George Soros’ Color Revolution in Georgia 2004 and was subsequently installed as Mayor of Odessa in Ukraine after violent 2014 riots, which killed at least 48 pro-Russian Ukrainians.

The official Instagram account of the US Embassy in Kiev also shows Brink had a close relationship with US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, considered by many to be the architect of the disastrous NATO expansion policy in Ukraine since the Maidan coup 2014, which led to the 2022 invasion by Russia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@usambkyiv)

Gonzalo Lira had charged that Victoria Nuland “hates my guts” and was responsible for his arrest and made a video outlining Victoria Nuland’s role in Ukraine 2022:

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker visited Kiev this week and met with Brink and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Pritzker is not known to have intervened on Gonzalo Lira’s behalf. Pritzker is under fire for her role in Harvard University’s racist policies against Jewish students. Pritzker’s cousin and fellow Hyatt Hotel heir Tom Pritzker is implicated in the Epstein Leaks.

Gonzalo Lira came to prominence as the YouTuber “Coach Red Pill” during the first heyday of conservative MAGA YouTube 2016. He moved to Ukraine in 2021 living near Kharkiv, where he had a wife and two children. Gonzalo Lira was in Kiev at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and began reporting critically on the US-backed war and criticizing the Western press corps at the Premier Palace hotel, whom he called “System Pigs” and accused of biased reporting.

Lira also pointed out Ukraine’s record of eliminating their political opponents, including Ukrainian politician Vlodymyr Struk, who was kidnapped and killed in March 2022; Ukrainian banker and intelligence officer Denis Kireev, who was killed by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in March 2022; Communist Party activists Mikhail & Aleksander Kononovich, who were arrested and threatened with death in June 2022; Rada representative Nestor Shufrych, who was arrested in September 2022; journalist Yan Taksyur, who was arrested March 2022 and deported to Russia in May 2023; journalist Dmitri Djangirov, and figure skater Elena Berezhnaya, who was arrested March 2022.

For the truth about the Zelensky regime, Google these names: Vlodymyr Struk

Denis Kireev

Mikhail & Aleksander Kononovich

Nestor Shufrych

Yan Taksyur

Dmitri Djangirov

Elena Berezhnaya Once again: If you haven’t heard from me in 12 hours or more, put my name on this list. GL — Gonzalo Lira (@GonzaloLira1968) April 22, 2022

Writing in The Grayzone, Alexander Rubenstein said that Gonzalo Lira “died shortly before noon on January 11, 2024, at a hospital in Kharkiv, where he had been imprisoned for eight months since he was accused of justifying Russian war efforts in Ukraine.”

“A note written by Lira and provided by his father to The Grayzone indicates his death came after a nearly three-month battle with pneumonia, a condition which was apparently ignored by his Ukrainian jailers until just weeks before his death,” Rubenstein wrote. “Lira’s death was revealed by his father, Gonzalo Lira, Sr., who had spent weeks pleading with the American embassy to intervene in his son’s medical emergency.”

Emails cited by The Grayzone “show that after learning of his son’s illness, the senior Lira urged the embassy to intervene on January 3. In a message to US officials, he noted that Ukrainian authorities appeared to make an effort to conceal information about Lira Jr.’s health from his family and legal representatives.”

BREAKING: It is with great sadness I must announce that Gonzalo Lira @GonzaloLira1968, passed away in a hospital according to his father, who has been fighting to get his son much-needed medical attention for the past weeks. Here is a hand-written note from Gonzalo which I… pic.twitter.com/jY8Mh0xQV3 — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) January 12, 2024

Read More: