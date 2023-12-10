Tucker Carlson Sheds Light on American Citizen Gonzalo Lira Who’s Been Tortured in Ukrainian Prison — A Case of Political Persecution Reminiscent in the US

During a striking segment of his show, Tucker Carlson highlighted the plight of an American citizen, Gonzalo Lira, who is being held and tortured in a Ukrainian prison. This case raises an alarming question about the United States’ commitment to its citizens abroad and the realities of political persecution, which seems to be resonating within its borders.

Lira, is a journalist, YouTube personality, and ‘manosphere’ writer going by the name “Coach Red Pill.” He is known for his critical views on the Ukrainian government and the ongoing conflict with Russia and has been in Ukrainian custody since earlier this year.

In February 2022, as Russia invaded Ukraine, Lira, who had been living in Ukraine, began sharing his perspectives on the war’s progression and its impact on both Ukraine and Russia. His reports, often critical of the Ukrainian government and President Volodymyr Zelensky, gained attention on social media platforms like Twitter.

Lira claimed he had the opportunity to leave Ukraine but chose to stay and report that which was being suppressed in the Western media.

Reports were that he had gone missing. He has since emerged and said that he was arrested and held by Ukrainian forces, who took all of his electronics, including his phone and laptop.

This arrest came after the Daily Beast ran a shameless hit piece on Lira last month under the byline “Mark Hay.”

Mark Hay is the biological name of the transexual “Sarah Ashton-Cirillo.”

Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, is a U.S. transgender soldier serving as an English-speaking spokesperson for Ukraine, who was then suspended from his duties as the spokesperson for the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (TDFUA) last September after issuing death threats against Russian propagandists who are criticizing the Ukrainian government.

Lira’s outspoken views led to his arrest by Ukrainian authorities, a move that Carlson describes as political persecution. He highlighted the lack of interest from the Biden State Department in Lira’s situation, suggesting a tacit approval of his imprisonment.

During a recent broadcast, Carlson interviewed Gonzalo Lira Sr., the father of the detained American. Lira Sr. expressed his deep concern and frustration over the lack of action from the U.S. government and the embassy in Ukraine. He emphasized the dire situation his son is facing, including the absence of a fair trial and the appointment of a court attorney who does not speak English.

The case of Gonzalo Lira has raised serious questions about freedom of speech and the treatment of American citizens abroad, especially in countries receiving significant U.S. support.

Elon Musk responded to the interview by saying, “An American citizen is in prison in Ukraine after we sent over a $100 billion? Is there more to this story than simply criticizing Zelensky? If that’s all it is, then we have a serious problem here.”

WATCH: