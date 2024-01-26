TEXAS SECEDES!? 25 States Back Governor’s REVOLT Against Biden Admin | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in under 10 minutes.

STORY 1: UPDATE: 25 States Now Stand with Texas Governor Greg Abbott – Sign Letter Supporting Texas’ Constitutional Right to Self-Defense

STORY 2:  Report: Michelle Obama’s Secret Plan to Replace Joe Biden for President Emerges

STORY 3: President Trump Wins New Hampshire Republican Primary

STORY 4: SHOCKING VIDEO: The Gateway Pundit Reporter Cara Castronuova ASSAULTED By Government Agent While Questioning Cowardly DOJ Prosecutor (VIDEO)

STORY 5: Chuck Schumer Gets Warned He’s ‘Messing with a Force Much Bigger Than He Understands’

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

