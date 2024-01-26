UPDATE: 25 States Now Stand with Texas Governor Greg Abbott – Sign Letter Supporting Texas’ Constitutional Right to Self-Defense

In a significant escalation of tensions over the U.S.-Mexico border policies, several Republican governors are uniting in support of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s challenge against the Biden regime.

This move comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision allowing the removal of razor wire installed by Texas at the border.

Governor Abbott deployed approximately 30 miles of razor wire near Eagle Pass, Texas, as a barrier against illegal immigration.

However, this move was challenged in court, leading to a complex legal battle. Despite setbacks in lower courts, the state’s efforts were momentarily buoyed by a decision from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which was overturned by the Supreme Court’s 5-4 vote.

Conservative justices Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett (Trump appointee) sided with the liberals and granted the Biden Regime’s emergency request. This is the 9th time that the Supreme Court has sided with the Biden regime out of 14 emergency applications.

Despite the Supreme Court’s decision, Texas officials, including Governor Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, have expressed their intent to continue measures to reinforce the border. Texas National Guard members began installing more razor wire in Eagle Pass.

“The Supreme Court’s temporary order allows Biden to continue his illegal effort to aid the foreign invasion of America,” Attorney General Paxton said.

“The destruction of Texas’s border barriers will not help enforce the law or keep American citizens safe. This fight is not over, and I look forward to defending our state’s sovereignty,” he added.

Governor Abbott, in a fiery statement, lambasted Joe Biden for failing to enforce immigration laws and thereby violating his oath of office. He then declared an “invasion” under Article I, § 10, Clause 3, asserting Texas’s right to self-defense.

The Texas response has drawn backing from several other Republican-led states, fueling a growing standoff between state and federal authorities. Governors from red states have publicly declared their support for Texas’s right to self-defense against the lawless Biden regime.

As reported earlier, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis expressed his stance, emphasizing constitutional principles and pledging ongoing assistance to Texas.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem also praised Texas’s actions and criticized the Biden regime for creating a national security crisis.

There are now 25 states standing in solidarity with Texas in protecting its international border from invasion.

Here are the 25 Republican governors who have signed on to support Governor Greg Abbott.



Benny Johnson posted the map.

25 Republican governors signed on to a joint statement in support of Governor Abbott.

The list includes.

Wyoming – Gov. Mark Gordon

Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds

Arkansas – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Montana – Gov. Greg Gianforte

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Idaho – Gov. Brad Little

North Dakota – Gov. Doug Burgum

Nebraska – Gov. Jim Pillen

West Virginia – Gov. Jim Justice

Alabama – Gov. Kay Ivey

Tennessee – Gov. Bill Lee

Louisiana – Gov. Jeff Landry

Georgia Gov. – Brian Kemp

Utah – Gov. Spencer Cox

Virginia – Gov. Glenn Youngkin

South Dakota – Gov. Kristi Noem

Oklahoma – Gov. Kevin Stitt

Alaska – Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Indiana – Gov. Eric Holcomb

Mississippi – Gov. Tate Reeves

Missouri – Gov. Mike Parson

Nevada – Gov. Joe Lombardo

New Hampshire – Gov. Chris Sununu

Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine

South Carolina – Gov. Henry McMaster

Here is a copy of the statement.