SHOCKING VIDEO: The Gateway Pundit Reporter Cara Castronuova ASSAULTED By Government Agent While Questioning Cowardly DOJ Prosecutor (VIDEO)

After violent J6 cop Lila Morris testified in court yesterday at J6 defendant Luke Coffee’s trial, we waited outside to catch her on her way out of the courthouse. The second Morris left the courtroom she was flanked by a group of what appeared to be approximately five federal agents and attorneys.

Officer Lila Morris is famous for beating an unconscious Rosanne Boyland repeatedly with a police stick until is broke while Rosanne lay dying on the Capitol steps on January 6, 2021. Cara Castronuova was the first reporter to identify Lia Morris as the abusive cop who beat the dying woman without cause.

The Gateway Pundit waited outside to interview her about her alleged assault of Trump supporter Rosanne Boyland, but Officer Morris literally vanished without a trace.

Our only interview options left were the feds and the swamp creature DOJ prosecutors that had just portrayed Officer Morris as a victim on January 6th…when Morris was the one seen violently beating peaceful protester Rosanne Boyland before she died. These heartless prosecutors are also attempting to convict Mr. Coffee for a crime they know he did not commit.

*The prosecutor’s names are Tigne Beach (above), Mindy Deranek and Raymond Woo.

Only in Biden’s America does a cop that many believe may have killed a Trump supporter gets treated like royalty. Morris was whisked away like a celebrity, completely evading the press. The group literally acted as her security detail and seemed fixated on hiding her from journalists.

When we realized the Feds had deceived the media by sneaking Morris out and robbed us of our First Amendment right to question a police officer that was seen brutalizing a peaceful protester, we decided to question the suspicious group of characters as they left the courthouse.

During Cara’s polite questioning of the far-left DOJ attorney outside the courtroom, a federal agent, possibly with the Department of Justice, assaulted Cara on the sidewalk.

The agent, who we are working to identify, rammed into Cara Castronuova. The agent blindsided Cara and pushed her back down the sidewalk. This stunned Cara and she was unable to continue her questioning of the DOJ attorney.

See the assault caught on video HERE:

The Gateway Pundit legal team is looking into this incident. We will update our readers as this story develops.