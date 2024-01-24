Chuck Schumer Gets Warned He’s ‘Messing with a Force Much Bigger Than He Understands’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been the target of defiance and mockery after insisting that the federal government take action against a popular nicotine pouch called Zyn.

Zyn is a tobacco-free nicotine pouch that users can put in their mouths.

On Monday, Schumer called Zyn a threat to America’s youth, according to the Washington Times.

“I’m delivering a warning to parents because these nicotine pouches seem to lock their sites on young kids, teenagers and even lower, and then use the social media to hook them,” the New York Democrat said.

He called for the Federal Trade Commission and the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the marketing of the product.

Some suggested that there might be more pressing issues.

“Hey, Chuck, the border is out of control, and Senate Dems are refusing to take up H.R. 2. Maybe we can start there instead of trying to ban Zyn and mess with consumers’ rights,” Republican Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan posted on X.

Others said Schumer was way in over his head.

“Schumer is messing with a force much bigger than he understands,” commenter Saagar Ejeti posted on X.

Commentator Greg Price wrote, “Chuck Schumer now wants the government to crack down on Zyn calling it a ‘pouch full of problems.’

“Mr. Schumer, this will be your one and only warning on behalf of all the fellas: Do not cross that Rubicon. You will have reaped the whirlwind and you will pay the price,” he wrote.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina was blunt.

“Come and take it, Chuck,” he posted.

Zyn and similar nicotine pouches that do not contain tobacco are growing more popular amid bans on e-cigarettes, according to the Washington Examiner. Sales of nicotine pouches have risen from $126 million in December 2019 to $808 million in March 2022.

The Biden administration has called for increasing regulations on e-cigarettes for targeting teenagers and young adults and has proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes.

The National Republican Senate Committee linked the administration proposals and Schumer’s attack on Zyn in one post on X that read, “The nanny state is alive and well with today’s Democrat Party.”

