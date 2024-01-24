BREAKING: President Trump Wins New Hampshire Republican Primary *LIVE ELECTION RESULTS*

BREAKING UPDATE: The AP called the New Hampshire primary for President Trump.

The AP called the race for Trump with 31,236 votes @ 54.3% to Nikki Haley’s 25,727 votes @ 44.7%

Cook Political called the New Hampshire Republican primary for President Trump.

Insufferable RINO Neocon Nikki Haley was trailing Trump after New Hampshire voters turned out for the primary.

I’ve seen enough: Donald Trump (R) wins the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary, defeating Nikki Haley (R). — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 24, 2024

*LIVE ELECTION RESULTS HERE – PLEASE REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES*

As of 8:02 pm ET, Trump received 22,252 votes @ 52.0% to Nikki Haley’s 20,089 votes @ 47.0%

President Trump was in New Hampshire for the last several days holding massive rallies in Rochester, Laconia and Manchester.

New Hampshire voters have weathered freezing temps and snow to attend Trump’s rallies.

Trump received a rock star welcome at a polling place in Londonderry, New Hampshire ahead of today’s Republican primary.

RSBN is reporting live from New Hampshire Tuesday evening:

DEVELOPING…