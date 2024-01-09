Judge Overseeing Jack Smith DC Case Against Trump Swatted

The federal judge overseeing Special Counsel Jack Smith’s January 6 case against Trump in DC was the latest victim of “swatting.”

Judge Chutkan’s house was swatted after police received a fake emergency phone call about activity at her residence on Sunday night.

“A home owned by the judge overseeing the federal election subversion case against former president Donald Trump was targeted by a fake emergency call Sunday night, the latest in a spate of similar false swatting reports at the homes of public officials in recent days.” AP reported.

“Police responded around 10 p.m. to a report of a shooting at a Washington, D.C., home linked in public records to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. But officers quickly found out that no shooting happened, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.” AP reported.

Other lawmakers and high-profile officials have been victims of ‘swatting’ since last month.

Most of the swatting victims have been Republican officials or conservative reporters.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jonathan Turley, John Paul Mac Isaac and others were swatted over the holidays.

Republican Senator and former Governor Rick Scott was swatted over Christmas. His Naples, Florida home was swatted in late December. After the Christmas attack Scott announced he was going to push legislation to ensure the “cowards” behind Swatting calls face real consequences.

The Boston mayor, Ohio Attorney General and several Ohio and Georgia state officials were swatted over Christmas.

On Sunday night Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft posted on X that his home in Jefferson City, Missouri had been swatted.