Fani Willis’s Top Trump Prosecutor and Alleged Lover Nathan Wade Met with Biden White House Counsel Before Trump RICO Indictment



Fani Willis with her alleged paramour and top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade

As previously reported, crooked Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had an ‘improper’ romantic relationship with a top Trump prosecutor in her office, according to a filing.

According to the AJC, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top prosecutor she hired to go after President Trump.

In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

The motion was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official who was hit with counts 1, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 in Fani Willis’ RICO case.

The motion seeks to have the charges against Michael Roman dismissed and for Fani Willis, Nathan Wade and everyone in the DA’s office to be disqualified from the RICO case against Trump.

The filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Nathan Wade was brought in as a special prosecutor by Fani Willis in November 2021. He met with Biden’s White House Counsel at least twice in 2022 leading up to Trump’s indictment – once in May 2022 and another time in November 2022.



We’re proud of @mikeroman for having the courage to expose these blatant conflicts of interest in writing; @FaniforDA should be disbarred for hiring her philandering pillow talkmate. More interesting, however, than Wade’s Malcolm X wannabe persona with pinstripe 3-piece suits &… https://t.co/RzBaPabEX8 pic.twitter.com/xOY4u5o5Mf — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) January 8, 2024

In August House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan launched an investigation into whether Fani Willis was coordinating with federal officials in her years-long probe into Trump.

“Ms. Willis’s indictment and prosecution implicate substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding her actions raise serious concerns about whether such actions are politically motivated,” Jim Jordan wrote in August.

Willis began her investigation into Trump in February 2021 yet she waited until the 2024 election season was in full swing to charge the former president and current leading GOP candidate.

“The timing of this prosecution reinforces concerns about your motivation. In February 2021, news outlets reported that you directed your office to open an investigation into President Trump.”

“Indeed, sometime on or around February 11, 2021, your office purportedly sent a letter to several Republican officials in Georgia, requesting that they preserve documents relating to a “matter . . . of high priority” that your office was investigating. Yet, you did not bring charges until two-and-a-half years later, at a time when the campaign for the Republican presidential nomination is in full swing,” Jordan wrote in the letter reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

According to a source who spoke with former House Speaker, Newt Gingrich, Fani Willis’s office coordinated with officials in DC.

In August former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich told Charlie Kirk a reliable source told him Fulton County DA Fani Willis got a phone call from DC on Friday demanding she indict Trump on Monday to cover up for the Weiss-Hunter Biden “screw up.”

Newt Gingrich said the (unidentified) person who called Fani Willis demanded she bring the grand jurors in on Monday afternoon and indict Trump later that evening.

“I am told by a reliable source that Friday evening that somebody from Washington called the District Attorney from Atlanta and said ‘you have to indict on Monday – we have to cover up all the mistakes we just made with Weiss,’ and she said apparently, ‘my jurors aren’t coming back until Tuesday,’ and they said ‘you didn’t hear me, you have to indict on Monday,’ and she said, ‘They’re not going to be here before noon…this means it’s going to be 8 or 9 or 10 o’clock at night!’” Newt told Charlie Kirk.