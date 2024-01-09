UPDATE: Fani Willis’ Buffoon Lover Boy Met with White House to Plot Trump Georgia Indictments – Then Billed the State for the Hours Exposing Biden Regime to Plot to Indict Trump (VIDEO)

Attorney Mike Davis, the founder of the Article III Project, joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Tuesday to discuss the explosive revelations that Atlanta DA Fani Willis’s lover boy and personal attorney was was meeting with meeting with the Biden White House to plot their strategy to bring down Trump with their bogus Georgia RICO case.

As previously reported, crooked Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had an ‘improper’ romantic relationship with a top Trump prosecutor in her office, according to a filing.

According to the AJC, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top prosecutor she hired to go after President Trump.

As Cristina Laila reported on Monday – In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

Last night news broke that defendant Michael Roman dismissed and for Fani Willis, Nathan Wade and everyone in the DA’s office to be disqualified from the RICO case against Trump.

His filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

As Cristina reported – Nathan Wade was brought in as a special prosecutor by Fani Willis in November 2021. He met with Biden’s White House Counsel at least twice in 2022 leading up to Trump’s indictment – once in May 2022 and another time in November 2022.



courtesy of Marco Polo



courtesy of Marco Polo

We’re proud of @mikeroman for having the courage to expose these blatant conflicts of interest in writing; @FaniforDA should be disbarred for hiring her philandering pillow talkmate. More interesting, however, than Wade’s Malcolm X wannabe persona with pinstripe 3-piece suits &… https://t.co/RzBaPabEX8 pic.twitter.com/xOY4u5o5Mf — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) January 8, 2024

On Tuesday Mike Davis broke down how Fani’s buffoon boyfriend who was paid over $600,000 in taxpayer funds over the past year thanks to his girlfriend, met with White House officials to plot the Trump indictments and put this on his expense report!

Steve Bannon: Her alleged boyfriend – He bills meetings at the White House. Let’s see, he’s working for Fanny Willis. He’s the head guy on the RICO charge. He flies to Washington, DC, on two separate occasions, bills him for it. I guess, unless he’s a criminal, that’s billing for stuff he’s not doing. Help me out here, Davis. I’m not too familiar with how you lawyers work. Doesn’t that mean that he’s there to talk to the White House counsel’s office about the prosecution of Trump in Atlanta? Sir. Yeah. Mike Davis: He has two bills, one on May 23, 2022, for $2,000 for travel to Athens. I presume that’s Athens, Georgia, conference with White House counsel. So we have to look, was Biden down in Athens, Georgia on May 23, 2022, or did this White House counsel make a trip down there? What was the purpose of this trip? Obviously, this meeting is about Trump’s case, this unprecedented prosecution of Trump by Fannie Willis and her alleged boyfriend, Nathan Wade. Because Nathan Wade billed for $2,000 of his time for this meeting with the White House counsel. So the White House can’t say that this meeting was not related to Trump. Wade is stupid enough to put in his billing, that’s publicly disclosed, that he met with the White House counsel related to President Trump’s prosecution. Like you said, not Brandeis, not even close. And I can’t believe that Fannie Willis would bring in this unqualified clown, even if it’s her boyfriend, even if this clown takes her on trips around the world to run the most important case of her career. She’s just a total buffoon. And then there’s the second meeting. Interview with DC White House counsel on November 18, 2022, again, a block billing for 2000 hours. I’m looking at this, Nathan Wade’s bills. He doesn’t have a lot of specifics in these bills. They’re block bills for $2,000 a pop each day. So there’s clear coordination. There’s clear coordination between Biden and these prosecutors. Remember, it was deputy White House counsel Jonathan’s suit who waived President Trump’s claim of executive privilege on behalf of President Trump that led to the unprecedented, unnecessary, unlawful home raid on President Trump for the presidential records he’s allowed to have in the office of former president under the Presidential Records act. It was Matthew Colangelo who got sent as a senior political appointee in the Biden Justice Department. The number two to the number three, who got sent to Manhattan Da Alvin Bragg’s office. The Soros funded Manhattan DA to resurrect this zombie case against Trump that the prior Manhattan DA, the Manhattan U. S. Attorney, the Federal Election Commission, and Alvin Bragg himself passed on until this Biden official went to Bragg’s office and brought the first indictment ever against a former president. And now we have this Nathan Wade, Fanny Willis’s alleged boyfriend, who had these meetings with the White House, including a meeting with the White House counsel before the indictment of President Trump.

Via The War Room.