BREAKING: Epstein Fixer Office Burglarized, Computer Servers Stolen Hours Before Document Dump

Epstein fixer Michael Sitrick told Los Angeles Magazine thieves broke into his Brentwood office over the New Year’s holiday and stole his computer servers just hours before a tranche of Epstein documents were unsealed and released to the public.

Judge Loretta Preska on Wednesday unsealed the first cache of documents from lawsuits related to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse which potentially included names of over 150 people.

The first set of documents detailed Ghislaine Maxwell’s recruiting techniques, Prince Andrew’s abuse of the trafficked victims, and Bill Clinton’s fondness for “young” girls.

A second cache of Epstein docs was unsealed on Thursday.

According to the second tranche of documents obtained by The Gateway Pundit and reviewed by this reporter, one Epstein victim, a minor teen dubbed “Jane Doe 3,” said she was trafficked to “prominent American politicians” to “obtain potential blackmail information.”

“Epstein also sexually trafficked the then-minor Jane Doe, making her available for sex to politically-connected and financially-powerful people. Epstein’s purposes in “lending” Jane Doe (along with other young girls) to such powerful people were to ingratiate himself with them for business, personal, political, and financial gain, as well as to obtain potential blackmail information.” – the document described of Jane Doe #3.

According to Los Angeles Magazine, one of Epstein’s fixers, Michael Sitrick, was burglarized shortly before the first cache of documents was released earlier this week.

Los Angeles Magazine reported that Jeffrey Epstein previously paid Michael Sitrick $30,000 a month to help him with crisis management after the New York Post dropped a hit piece on Prince Andrew and Epstein.

Sitrick told Los Angeles Magazine that if he still had any documents related to Epstein they were not on the servers that were stolen.

“If Epstein documents still existed [at his firm] they wouldn’t be on anything that was taken,” Sitrick told Los Angeles Magazine.

Sitrick insisted he never met Jeffrey Epstein in person.

Los Angeles Magazine reported: