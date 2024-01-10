Arizona Senate Frontrunner Kari Lake to Stump for Trump in Iowa Ahead of Caucus Vote on MONDAY – Register for Tickets HERE

Kari Lake speaks on stage April 6 near the University of Iowa in Iowa City

Kari Lake will speak to GOP voters in Pella, IA, on Friday, January 12, as a surrogate for President Trump to get out the vote for the Iowa Caucus on January 15.

Since early last year, Kari Lake has made several trips to campaign for President Trump in the first Caucus state and her home state of Iowa. Many in the state even want to see her join President Trump in the White House as Vice President!

However, Lake, running for US Senate after the stolen midterm election, is dominating in general election polling, which remains unchanged since before officially announcing her candidacy. She also is killing it in fundraising efforts with grassroots Patriots who just want their country back.

Like President Trump, Lake is not backing down from the radical left and their tactics of election fraud, and she is still fighting a lawsuit against her stolen election for Arizona Governor. Lake is also fighting against lawfare from the radical left and RINOs in Maricopa County, who are suing her for alleged defamation all because she had the courage to fight against her stolen election where 60% of voting machines failed to read Republican in-person ballots.

Lake recently joined The Gateway Pundit for an exclusive interview to discuss her historic election and lawfare against her and other conservatives in Arizona.

EXCLUSIVE: Kari Lake Discusses Stolen Election Lawsuit, US Senate Race, and Indictment of Conservative Election Officials (VIDEO)

Lake posted news of her Iowa trip on X Tuesday.

RSVP here:

According to a media advisory release from the Kari Lake for US Senate campaign,

Pella, IA – Iowa native Kari Lake is returning to the Hawkeye State as a surrogate for President Trump just days ahead of the Iowa GOP Caucus. On Friday, Lake will be joining Trump Supporters of Marion County at an event hosted by Team Trump in Pella, IA.

DATE: January 12, 2024

TIME: 7:00pm CT

LOCATION: Pella Memorial Building, 629 Broadway Street, Pella, IA 50219

Team Trump will also host a Caucus Night Watch Party at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 15. Click here for more information.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on the Caucus events this weekend and Iowa’s Caucus results.

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

