Arizona MAGA Star Kari Lake To Hold Events In Iowa City, Story County, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa with Conservative Actor Kevin Sorbo

2022 Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is scheduled to return to her home state of Iowa to host three events this week.

The events include a Wednesday speaking event with the University of Iowa College Republicans and Johnson County GOP, a Thursday dinner with the Story County GOP, and a Good Friday prayer breakfast with Conservative Actor Kevin Sorbo.

On February 10, Lake drew a massive crowd with fully packed rooms and lines out the door at her Scott County Republican Women Meet and Greet in Bettendorf, Iowa. Iowa’s support for President Trump and Trump-Endorsed figures is only getting stronger as the Democrats continue to steal elections.

Lake tweeted late last night that she received nothing but thumbs-ups while walking through the airport in her Trump 2024 hat.

Walking through the airport tonight and almost everyone gave me the thumbs-up. I’m not at all surprised. We the people are for putting America First. #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/nilwvn30u2 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 4, 2023

During her last event in Bettendorf, Lake spoke about her stolen election and a possible US Senate bid, given that the corrupt Arizona courts allow the massive fraud in Arizona to go unpunished.

Lake says she is expecting packed rooms again during her trip this week.

Lake held similar massive rallies while campaigning for Governor in Arizona, while her opponent, Katie Hobbs, couldn’t even get 100 people to show up at events. Kari Lake was also leading in every poll leading up to the election by as much as eleven points. No honest person believes Katie Hobbs won the election fairly.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Lake’s Arizona Supreme Court Election Challenge was remanded to the trial court for further examination of the previously dismissed signature verification fraud claim.

Kari Lake provided the following press release to The Gateway Pundit:

RSVP for these events by following the instructions in Kari’s press release or visiting https://karilake.com/events.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on Kari Lake’s Iowa events and her fight for election integrity in Arizona!