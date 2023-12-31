Arizona Poll Shows Donald Trump and Trump-Endorsed Senate Candidate Kari Lake With Solid Leads in 2024 General Election

by

A December general election poll shows Donald Trump and Kari Lake leading in their races for President and US Senate next November.

Trump and Lake are already the clear frontrunners in the Arizona Primary elections.

Maricopa County better break out the hacked machines and bogus mail-in ballots again.

Lake is still fighting a lawsuit against the stolen midterm election for Governor, where 60% of machines in Maricopa County failed to read the ballots, disenfranchising Republican voters who were forced to wait in line for hours and hours.

The GOP internal poll, conducted by VCreek/AMG, surveyed 694 Arizona voters from December 1-8, showing Trump leads Biden 46% to 41% in a head-to-head matchup with 13% undecided.

Trump still leads Biden by five points in a hypothetical three-way race with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kari Lake leads Democrat Ruben Gallego in the US Senate general election by six points, with 41% to Gallego’s 35%. Independent Kyrsten Sinema holds just 16% of support.

At this point, Republican Candidates have an edge against Democrats in Arizona. Republican candidates in Arizona likely have a solid base of about 37%–40%. The Biden/Democrat base waivers from a high of 41% to a low 30%,” the report states.

Interactive polls shared the results on X earlier this month:

SEN: Lake (R): 41% (+6) Gallego (D): 35% Sinema (I): 16%

PRES: Trump (R): 46% (+5) Biden (D): 41%

Trump (R): 40% (+5) Biden (D): 35% RFK Jr. (I): 16%

• VCreek/AMG (R) | 12/01-08 • R41/D31/I26 | 694 LV | ±3.71%

Lake is up in this survey from previous polling, showing her with 37% support, Gallego with 33%, and Sinema with 19%.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on the 2024 election in Arizona and ongoing election interference or rigging.

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.