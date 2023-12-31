Arizona Poll Shows Donald Trump and Trump-Endorsed Senate Candidate Kari Lake With Solid Leads in 2024 General Election

A December general election poll shows Donald Trump and Kari Lake leading in their races for President and US Senate next November.

Trump and Lake are already the clear frontrunners in the Arizona Primary elections.

Maricopa County better break out the hacked machines and bogus mail-in ballots again.

Lake is still fighting a lawsuit against the stolen midterm election for Governor, where 60% of machines in Maricopa County failed to read the ballots, disenfranchising Republican voters who were forced to wait in line for hours and hours.

The GOP internal poll, conducted by VCreek/AMG, surveyed 694 Arizona voters from December 1-8, showing Trump leads Biden 46% to 41% in a head-to-head matchup with 13% undecided.

Trump still leads Biden by five points in a hypothetical three-way race with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kari Lake leads Democrat Ruben Gallego in the US Senate general election by six points, with 41% to Gallego’s 35%. Independent Kyrsten Sinema holds just 16% of support.

“At this point, Republican Candidates have an edge against Democrats in Arizona. Republican candidates in Arizona likely have a solid base of about 37%–40%. The Biden/Democrat base waivers from a high of 41% to a low 30%,” the report states.

Interactive polls shared the results on X earlier this month:

SEN: Lake (R): 41% (+6) Gallego (D): 35% Sinema (I): 16% PRES: Trump (R): 46% (+5) Biden (D): 41% Trump (R): 40% (+5) Biden (D): 35% RFK Jr. (I): 16% • VCreek/AMG (R) | 12/01-08 • R41/D31/I26 | 694 LV | ±3.71%

Lake is up in this survey from previous polling, showing her with 37% support, Gallego with 33%, and Sinema with 19%.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on the 2024 election in Arizona and ongoing election interference or rigging.