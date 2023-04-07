POLL: Trump Leads GOP Field by 15%, Ron DeSantis by 8% in Head-to-Head Poll Iowa Following Junk Indictment – Iowa Voters Overwhelmingly Choose Kari Lake for Trump VP

A new poll conducted between March 25 and April 4 showed that President Trump is leading Ron DeSantis by almost double digits among Iowa Republicans in a head-to-head matchup with 15% undecided.

Among Trump supporters, 62% say they are “definitely participating” in the upcoming Iowa Presidential Caucus, while only 55% of DeSantis supporters gave this response.

This was the first poll in Iowa since President Trump’s indictment.

President Trump posted on Truth Social on March 18 that he was going to be arrested.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the President was later placed under arrest on April 4 after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on 34 junk felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal.

This is the latest attempt from Democrats to harm President Trump and keep him out of the White House, but the people aren’t buying it!

Kari Lake, who is currently fighting a lawsuit against her fraudulent midterm election in Arizona, was tied overall for Vice Presidential pick with Nikki Haley, but among only Trump supporters, Lake dominated, polling 22 points over Haley, who came in second.

The results for Vice President are likely not 100% accurate as Republicans across the Country know Lake’s election was stolen, and they want to see her keep fighting for the Arizona Governor’s office.

