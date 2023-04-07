POLL: Trump Leads GOP Field by 15%, Ron DeSantis by 8% in Head-to-Head Poll Iowa Following Junk Indictment – Iowa Voters Overwhelmingly Choose Kari Lake for Trump VP

A new poll conducted between March 25 and April 4 showed that President Trump is leading Ron DeSantis by almost double digits among Iowa Republicans in a head-to-head matchup with 15% undecided.
Among Trump supporters, 62% say they are “definitely participating” in the upcoming Iowa Presidential Caucus, while only 55% of DeSantis supporters gave this response.
This was the first poll in Iowa since President Trump’s indictment.
President Trump posted on Truth Social on March 18 that he was going to be arrested.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, the President was later placed under arrest on April 4 after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on 34 junk felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal.
This is the latest attempt from Democrats to harm President Trump and keep him out of the White House, but the people aren’t buying it!
Kari Lake, who is currently fighting a lawsuit against her fraudulent midterm election in Arizona, was tied overall for Vice Presidential pick with Nikki Haley, but among only Trump supporters, Lake dominated, polling 22 points over Haley, who came in second.
The results for Vice President are likely not 100% accurate as Republicans across the Country know Lake’s election was stolen, and they want to see her keep fighting for the Arizona Governor’s office.
Washington Post reports,
The J.L. Partners survey shared exclusively with The Post Thursday showed the 76-year-old leading his main prospective rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 47% to 39% among registered Republicans in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup — with 15% still undecided.
In a six-person GOP field that includes DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the 45th president receives 41% support, followed by DeSantis on 26%.
The pair are followed by Haley on 5% and Pence and Pompeo on 3% each, while entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin each garner 1%.
One-fifth of those polled said they would either back another candidate or were undecided, with 14% saying the latter.
Notably, 70% of Trump supporters said their mind was made up about their choice, while 56% of DeSantis backers said they could be persuaded to change their mind.
Nearly half of Trump supporters (49%) say the Florida governor is their second choice for the nomination, while DeSantis fans are split between Haley and Trump (24% each) as their backup plan.
The poll also reveals a split among potential Iowa caucus-goers on the question of who should be the 2024 GOP vice-presidential candidate, with Haley and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake tied at 17% each, followed by former HUD Secretary Ben Carson (11%) and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina (10%).
Lake is the favored running mate of Trump supporters, with 32% backing her for the No. 2 slot compared to 10% who want Haley.
Among DeSantis supporters, 34% want Haley to be the GOP running mate, followed by 15% who want Scott and 14% who want Carson.
“Below the Trump-DeSantis battle there are interesting moves. Kari Lake is Iowa Republicans’ preference for the VP nomination and the overwhelming choice of Trump’s voters — while Haley has an edge with DeSantis supporters,” Johnson said.