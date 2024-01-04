WATCH: Kari Lake Warns of Dark Days if Soros-Funded Defamation Lawsuit by Election Official Involved in her Rigged Election Succeeds

Kari Lake spoke to The Gateway Pundit on Wednesday to discuss a Maricopa County election official’s “dangerous” attempt to sue her for alleged defamation after she criticized his role in the stolen midterm election.

These same unscrupulous officials barred The Gateway Pundit from accessing press conferences before and after the rigged election, where 60% of voting machines failed on election day, causing hours-long wait times for Republicans to cast their sacred vote in person. They even called the police on The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson and Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam and threatened arrest because they attempted to report news at the County election center.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals later concluded the county’s refusal to grant a press pass to TGP and Conradson was based on viewpoints expressed in his writings and said it violated the First Amendment.

Violating the First Amendment is nothing new for the so-called Republican Maricopa County officials.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the lawsuit by Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is backed by Protect Democracy, the same far-left Soros-tied nonprofit behind Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss’ $148 million defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani after he claimed the two women contributed to voter fraud in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Protect Democracy is also funding the two women in their lawsuit against The Gateway Pundit, Jim Hoft and Joe Hoft. Protect Democracy worked tirelessly and petitioned the DOJ to shut down the Arizona 2020 election audit and silence election critics.

A Maricopa County Judge recently ruled that this assault on Lake’s First Amendment right to criticize the government for running sham elections will proceed to trial. This is also an assault on her right to attack political opponents, which includes the election officials because they’re so corrupt and prejudiced against Kari Lake.

The leftist group wants to bankrupt and destroy anybody who questions elections in America, much like the swamp in Arizona and the radical Attorney General who has indicted Cochise County officials for simply doing their job and attempting to ensure voter integrity in the last election.

Richer, who oversaw early voting, founded and operated the Pro-Democracy Republicans PAC, a dark money PAC aimed at eliminating candidates with a MAGA agenda. Any honest person can see that he is a nonobjective election official, and any honest person who saw the evidence of Kari Lake’s stolen election would reasonably believe that he and his colleagues intentionally rigged the election.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Kari Lake’s ongoing lawsuit against the stolen midterm election in Arizona. The election day anomalies and discrepancies included likely intentional machine failures at 60% of Maricopa County polling locations, misread votes, and hundreds of thousands of illegal mail-in ballots with no chain of custody or signature verification.

These highly suspicious voting machine “errors” occurred on the same day that Republicans turned out 3:1 to vote for their Trump-Endorsed candidates.

Watch the incredible, must-see “State of Denial: Arizona” documentary, which exposes Kari Lake’s stolen election and the absurd lies by Maricopa County officials in public and under oath in a court of law.

Lake is now running for US Senate with President Trump’s endorsement, and she holds a solid lead in the general election polling. She told The Gateway Pundit, “They’re scared to death.”

“They’re trying to do a tyrannical launch of lawfare on me to try to stop me in my run for US Senate, and I won’t be stopped. I won’t be deterred,” she continued.

Lake spoke to The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson to share her thoughts and discuss the damning consequences if these thugs prevail.

Watch below: