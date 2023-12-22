Joe Biden’s Reelection Campaign Will Revolve Around Calling Trump a Threat to Democracy: Memo

Since Joe Biden has essentially lit the world on fire and has nothing positive to run on, calling Trump a ‘threat to Democracy’ will be central to his 2024 reelection campaign according to a memo released on Thursday.

Joe Biden is the real threat to Democracy. He arrested his main political opponent, Donald Trump.

The US economy is a dumpster fire, inflation is still high, grocery prices are up more than 19%, gas prices are still high and more than 10 million illegal aliens have poured over the border since Biden was installed in January 2021.

Americans are suffering because of Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies.

The popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgages are between 7.5% – 8.0% and housing prices are plunging.

Biden can’t run on his abysmal record so he’s going to call Trump a threat to democracy.

Bloomberg reported:

President Joe Biden’s campaign will frame the 2024 election as a repeat of the 2020 contest but with even bigger stakes, his campaign manager said in an memo that outlines its strategy in a likely rematch against Republican frontrunner Donald Trump. “We are treating this election like it will determine the fate of American democracy – because it will,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a campaign memo released Thursday. “The threat Donald Trump posed in 2020 to American democracy has only grown more dire since then. He is running a campaign on revenge and retribution – and at the expense of Americans’ freedoms.” The memo doesn’t outline any significant shift in messaging or strategy, but rather served as a broad retort to criticisms of Biden’s age and handling of the economy. By putting democracy at the center of Biden’s reelection argument, the campaign manifesto de-emphasized the economic issues that have been weighing on the president’s approval numbers.

Joe Biden’s other strategy is to hide like a coward while his hired gun Jack Smith and radical justices do the dirty work to mortally wound his main political opponent.

Biden’s corrupt Justice Department indicted President Trump on federal charges related to January 6 and classified documents lawfully stored at Mar-a-Lago.

This week the Colorado Supreme Court decided to bar Trump from the 2024 ballot.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Other states are following suit and threatening to bar Trump from the ballot.