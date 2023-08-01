BREAKING: TRUMP INDICTED: Charged with Effort to Undo Election Loss and Subvert Transfer of Power – 4 Counts – 6 Unnamed Co-Conspirators

TRUMP WAS INDICTED AGAIN ON TUESDAY.

The DC grand jury indicted Trump in the January 6 investigation.

BREAKING: A grand jury just returned an indictment against a defendant who was not identified publicly even by initials or grand jury number. Was put under seal. A prosecutor who handles Jan. 6 matters, Molly Gaston, submitted what is believed to be Trump indictment. — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) August 1, 2023

“Trump indicted in federal probe over effort to undo election loss and subvert transfer of power in run-up to Jan. 6 riot” AP reported.

Trump was hit with 4 counts: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

There are SIX unnamed co-conspirators!

Trump’s co-conspirators, according to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit:

Co-conspirator 1, an attorney who was willing to spread knowingly false claims and pursue strategies that the Defendant’s 2020 re-election campaign attorneys would not Co-conspirator 2, an attorney who devised and attempted to implement a strategy to leverage the Vice President’s ceremonial role overseeing the certification proceeding to obstruct the certification of the presidential election. Co-conspirator 3, an attorney whose unfounded claims of election fraud the Defendant privately acknowledged to others sounded “crazy.” Nonetheless, the Defendant embraced and publicly amplified Co-Conspirator 3’s disinformation Co-conspirator 4, a Justice Department official who worked on civil matters and who, with the Defendant, attempted to use the Justice Department to open sham election crime investigations and influence state legislatures with knowingly false claims of election fraud. Co-conspirator 5, an attorney who assisted in devising and attempting to implement a plan to submit fraudulent sales of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding. Co-conspirator 6, a political consultant who helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding.

ABC News reported:

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges related to special counsel Jack Smith's probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump created "widespread mistrust" in his attempt to "overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 election," the indictment alleges.

