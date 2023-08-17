Joe Biden’s America: 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates Headed to 8%

Joe Biden’s America.

Bidenomics = High mortgage rates, high inflation rates, collapsed banks, expensive groceries, record high rent, and dwindling retirement accounts.

The popular 30-year fixed mortgage rates are headed to 8%, economists warned.

In early July 30-year fixed-rate mortgage spiked 31 basis points in one week to 7.22%!

The average payment on a $400,000 mortgage is $1,000 more per month than it was 2 years ago.

“The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has now risen 31 basis points in just the past week. For a homebuyer taking out a $400,000 mortgage, the monthly payment of principal and interest rose to $2,720 from $2,637 in just one week.” CNBC reported last month.

This week the 30-year fixed rate averaged 7.26%

Experts say mortgage rates will keep climbing and could go up to 8%.

MarketWatch reported: